Company owned by ex-employee’s wife at heart of IDFC First Bank fraud: What vigilance probe revealed

The investigation into the Rs 590 crore IDFC First Bank fraud has revealed that nearly Rs 300 crore of the money was funnelled into the account of a company owned by the wife and brother-in-law of a former bank employee, according to the State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (SV & ACB) in Haryana.

SV & ACB Director General A S Chawla confirmed on Wednesday that former branch manager Ribhav Rishi and former relationship manager Abhay Kumar were arrested on Tuesday. Abhay’s wife, Swati Singla, and her brother, Abhishek Singla, were also taken into custody. The company in question, Swastik Desh Projects, is primarily owned by Swati, who holds 75 per cent of the shares, while Abhishek owns the remaining 25 per cent.

“This is the main private company into whose accounts most of the funds—nearly Rs 300 crore—were transferred, and later the money was moved further. Most of this amount belonged to Haryana government departments. Some Chandigarh administration department funds may also be involved, though the scale is small,” Chawla said.

Officials say that nearly Rs 590 crore belonging to the Haryana government had been parked as fixed deposits in IDFC First Bank’s Chandigarh branch.

“It is surprising that the IDFC First Bank branch is in Chandigarh, the Haryana government departments are in state territory, and the AU Small Finance Bank, where the money was transferred, has its branch in Mohali,” Chawla added.

He further noted, “An initial probe was conducted by a Haryana government department. During this process, the bank became aware of the fraud. IDFC First Bank wanted to lodge a complaint and approached the Chandigarh and Mumbai police. But since the money belonged to the Haryana government, we decided to register the case here. We held discussions with officials in Chandigarh and Mumbai and lodged the FIR in Panchkula, as the fraud likely occurred in Haryana where the departments are located.”

Following this, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed under the supervision of IPS officer Ganga Ram Punia. “The SIT acted swiftly and within 24 hours arrested the two main accused, Ribhav Rishi and Abhay Kumar, after collecting technical evidence. Both had left IDFC First Bank nearly six months ago,” Chawla said.

Story continues below this ad

Must Read | IDFC First Bank scam probe zooms in on 391 transactions, 170 accounts

He also emphasised that the bank has already returned the money to the Haryana government, stating, “This proves that the hard-earned money of the people of Haryana is safe.”

Chawla said the investigation is likely to continue for a long time. “The case involves a large volume of funds and multiple departments. The investigation will be extensive,” he said.

In a statement on Tuesday, IDFC First Bank said: “Preliminary findings indicate that certain employees of the branch acted fraudulently in clearing forged instruments and payment instructions, potentially in collusion with external parties.”

The bank added: “Despite the investigation being ongoing, the Bank has immediately honoured 100 per cent of the principal and interest claimed by the relevant government departments of Haryana, amounting to Rs 583 crore.”