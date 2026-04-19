Company duped of Rs 1.96 crore by WhatsApp impersonator: Chandigarh Police

Police said the impersonator used a different mobile number while cloning the identity of the company head. (File Photo)

A Chandigarh-based company was allegedly duped of Rs 1.96 crore involving WhatsApp impersonation by cyber fraudsters, police said on Saturday.

According to police, an FIR has been registered under sections 319(2), 318(4), 336(3), 338, 340(2) and 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita based on the complaint of Sanjeev Agarwal (53), a resident of Shivalik Enclave in Mani Majra.

Agarwal stated that posing as its managing director on WhatsApp, an unidentified person cheated his company.

According to the complaint, the incident took place on April 15, when the company’s accounts officer received a WhatsApp message from a number displaying the name and photograph of Managing Director Ranjan Jain, and instructed her to urgently transfer funds to a specified bank account for official purposes.