Commuters suffer as buses remain off roads for second day in Haryana

Public transport services remained impacted at many places in Haryana for second day on Tuesday as the state roadways employees continued to extend support to the two-day nationwide strike called by central trade unions in protest against the Union government’s policies affecting workers of various sectors. Bus services remained suspended at several depots causing inconveniences to commuters.

A joint front of 10 unions of roadways employees claimed that nearly 90 per cent of the staff participated in the strike adding that the government could not succeed in plying even the private buses hired under the kilometre scheme.

Subhash Lamba and Satish Sethi, both senior leaders of Sarv Karamchari Sangh, claimed that more than 30,000 workers of the municipal bodies participated in the strike on the second day.

Sarbat Singh Punia, another leader of the joint front, who joined the protest at Sirsa depot, said the normal services will resume from Wednesday morning.

He said that workers of other departments, including those from public sector banks and municipal bodies, also joined the agitation on the second day.

Haryana Transport Minister Mool Chand Sharma said departmental action has been initiated against those roadways general managers in whose districts buses were operating with less frequency on both days of the strike.

Sharma said it has been observed that Haryana Roadways were not running in some districts due to the strike, thereby, causing inconvenience to common people. “The government will not tolerate such instances, and will take action against those general managers, in whose districts the frequency of buses were less,” he said.

He also informed that the fleet of state buses is being enhanced further. “Soon 2,000 new buses will be added. The government is also considering plying electric buses. The government is ready to make every effort for the convenience of the passengers,” he said. Public transport buses were plying normally in the neighbouring Punjab, officials said. However, public dealings at some government-owned bank branches were hit in both the states.

Bank employees’ unions are protesting against the Centre’s move to privatise two public sector banks. They are also demanding an increase in the interest rate on deposits and a reduction in service charges.

Naresh Gaur, deputy secretary, Punjab Bank Employees Federation said they are protesting over six main demands.

“We are against privatisation of banks. We want that issue of bad loans should be highlighted and efforts made to recover them. Recruitments, which have been on halt since 2008, should be started. Old pension scheme of 2010 needs to be reintroduced. We also want reduction in loan rates for agriculture sector and a hike in rate of interest for senior citizens for their saving accounts,” said Gaur while addressing employees in Ludhiana.

In Mansa, state secretary, Central Indian Trade Union, Kulwinder Uddat said they are against the amendments in labour laws. “Earlier 7 per cent of the employees of a factory or a department could form an union, but now you need 75 per cent of the employees for the same. It is a move to gag the voice of employees. We want minimum wages to be at least Rs 21,000 per month,” said Uddat.

Jagrup Singh Lehra, president, Guru Hargobind Thermal Contract Employees Azad Union led the dharna outside the thermal power plant in Bathinda for two days. The plant has 1,610 employees on contract, he said. “We joined the strike as we want our jobs to be regularised. We started working in 1998 at Rs 1,200 per month, which has now increased to Rs 9,100 per month. Is this enough?”

Jamhoori Kisan Sabha leader Amrik Singh Fafre Bhaike said the farmers extended support to the two-day strike as “we are directly or indirectly affected by the draconian laws of privatisation”. He said the farmers are opposed to the ever increasing fuel prices. “We are against amendments in Electricity Act 2020. During agitation against now repealed farm laws, Centre had agreed to withdraw this bill, but now they are once again talking about it. We will fight to claim our right on Chandigarh,” he added.