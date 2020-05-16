Community spread: ICMR begins sampling in 4 Punjab districts

The ICMR has identified clusters and villages in the four districts — Patiala, Ludhiana, Jalandhar and Pathankot — reported considerable number of Covid-19 cases. (Representational) The ICMR has identified clusters and villages in the four districts — Patiala, Ludhiana, Jalandhar and Pathankot — reported considerable number of Covid-19 cases. (Representational)

As part of its move to check the community spread of Covid-19 in 98 districts in the country, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Saturday started sampling residents in four Punjab districts.

A team of 13 healthcare and ASHA workers from ICMR, and Rajindra Hospital in Patiala started collecting samples from Rajpura, a red zone in the district.

“We have collected about 400 samples from Rajpura area. We are freezing the samples. These will be sent to NIV Pune with RT-PCR testing,” an expert engaged in the process told the Indian Express.

By Sunday, the team would finish collecting samples from Patiala city and Nabha areas. The team will then go to Ludhiana, Jalandhar and Gurdaspur in the coming days.

He added that the ICMR has its own methodology of collecting samples. “These are serum samples taken from various houses. They have a mathematical formula under which they take samples from the oldest woman in a family, oldest man in the family, youngest child in the family and so on,” the expert said.

“We are sending ASHA workers, in full protective gear, for sampling along with the experts so that they can take them to desired destination,” the expert added.

Those being tested are asked to sign a consent form first, “We are fine if people want to refuse sampling. I am yet to compile the total number of refusals we got today. But generally, people were cooperative,” the expert said.

To ensure protection of the team taking samples, the family members, who are being sampled, are advised to come out of their houses. “This is being doubly sure in case there is a contagion. Still, our team went inside many houses also where the eldest member was not capable of coming out,” said the expert.

The team is yet to give a timeline on the report that would be given by ICMR.

