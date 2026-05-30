‘Growing communication gap’: BJP councillors fume following their Mayor’s ‘inaccessibility’

The discontent comes amid the recent controversy involving the Lions company, where the BJP and the Congress councillors were seen sharing the same platform over concerns linked to the sanitation system in the city.

Written by: Hina Rohtaki
3 min readChandigarhUpdated: May 30, 2026 09:11 AM IST
saurabh joshiJoshi told The Indian Express that there was not a “discussion” on his inaccessibility. (Photo: Facebook/thesaurabhJoshi)
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Discontent appears to be brewing within the BJP Chandigarh over the functioning of its Mayor Saurabh Joshi, with the party’s state in-charge Atul Garg reportedly expressing displeasure after repeated complaints from councillors that the Mayor was not taking calls or responding to party men.

Sources said the matter escalated after Garg, who is also an MP from Ghaziabad, himself initially failed to get through to the Mayor on one occasion while he was here in Chandigarh. Sources in the party further said several BJP councillors had approached Garg alleging that Joshi had become inaccessible and that even routine civic and ward-related matters were not being addressed.

The complaints reportedly snowballed after multiple councillors conveyed that their works and recommendations were pending despite repeated follow-ups.

Sources added that after the displeasure expressed by Garg, Joshi, however, told him that sometimes he is in the “middle of a meeting” due to which he is unable to respond to councillors’ issues.

While speaking to The Indian Express, Garg said, “usually some people get through, some people say they can’t contact him (Joshi). I also contacted later with a different number and he took the call”.

“I just said in the meeting that everyone should be available for each other. For the grievances they have, we have made a seven-member committee, which will assist in the functioning of the Municipal Corporation,” Garg added.

The MP even chaired a meeting of all the councilors and Mayor, however, Joshi told The Indian Express that there was not a “discussion” on his inaccessibility.

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Sources said that even the party’s own Chandigarh president Jatinder Malhotra couldn’t get through the Mayor.

“Most of us conveyed to the leadership that we elected representatives were finding it difficult to coordinate with the Mayor’s office and that the growing communication gap was affecting both governance and internal party coordination. Moreover the state in-charge expressed concern that the perception of inaccessibility could politically hurt the party at the grassroots level as civic polls were scheduled to be held this year,” a senior councillor of the BJP said.

The discontent also comes amid the recent controversy involving the Lions company, where the BJP and the Congress councillors were seen sharing the same platform over concerns linked to the sanitation system in the city.

“The incharge was convinced that he (Mayor) may not have called a meeting but incidentally one after the other, the councillors gathered and expressed their discontent over the sanitation issue,” the senior councillor added.

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The development had triggered murmurs within BJP circles, with some leaders privately questioning the political messaging emerging from the episode.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Hina Rohtaki
Hina Rohtaki

Hina Rohtaki is a Special Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in Chandigarh. She is one of the most prominent journalists covering the Chandigarh Administration, civic issues, and the unique political status of the Union Territory. Professional Background Experience: She has been in the field for over a decade and is known for her investigative reporting on administrative waste and urban governance. Awards: She is a recipient of the prestigious Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award, which was presented to her by the President of India in January 2020. She was also awarded the Jethmalani prize (The Will of Steel Awards) in 2025 in the Empowerment category for a series of articles that highlighted the struggles of Covid widows. Core Beat: Her primary focus is the Chandigarh administrative structure, the Union Territory's financial management, and urban development projects. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Her recent work highlights a focus on government accountability, administrative expenditures, and civic trends: 1. Investigative & Financial Reporting "Fuelling power: Senior UT IAS officers guzzled petrol worth Rs 30 lakh in 2 yrs" (Dec 14, 2025): An investigative report detailing the high fuel bills of top bureaucrats, including the Finance Secretary and Chief Secretary’s staff. "Admn spends Rs 1.5 crore on dismantling road railings and fixing again after increasing height" (Dec 8, 2025): Highlighting administrative waste on "non-viable" solutions for pedestrian control. "Chandigarh’s finances under ministry’s watch now" (Nov 27, 2025): Reporting on the new requirement for MHA approval for all new projects in the UT. 2. Governance & Constitutional Status "What will it mean for Chandigarh if it is brought under Article 240?" (Nov 24, 2025): An "Explained" piece on the potential constitutional shift that would grant the President more power over the UT's governance. "MP Manish Tewari moves Bill seeking directly elected Mayor with 5-year tenure" (Dec 6, 2025): Covering the legislative push to reform Chandigarh's municipal leadership structure. "No proposal to increase Mayor's term in Chandigarh by 5 years: Centre" (Dec 10, 2025): Reporting on the Union government's response to demands for a longer mayoral term. 3. Urban Infrastructure & Environment "Chandigarh admn cuts power to India's tallest air purifier, asks firm to dismantle it" (Nov 17, 2025): A critical report on the failure of a high-cost environmental project deemed "of no use" by experts. "UT rethinks 24/7 water supply project as costs soar" (Nov 26, 2025): Detailing the financial challenges and delays in modernizing the city's water network. "Centre 'obfuscating, covering up' MC's shifting deadlines for clearing Dadu Majra dump" (Dec 12, 2025): Reporting on the ongoing controversy surrounding the city's major waste dump. 4. Lifestyle & Local Trends "Chandigarh turns into a Thar city as women fuel the surge" (Dec 2, 2025): A feature on a unique automotive trend in the city, with a record 600 registrations by women drivers this year. "After fivefold spike in 2023, EV sales struggle to pick pace in Chandigarh" (Dec 2, 2025): Analyzing the slowdown in electric vehicle adoption despite previous surges. Signature Beat Hina is known for her meticulous tracking of RTI (Right to Information) data to expose administrative inefficiency. Her "Ground Zero" reporting on the Dadu Majra garbage dump and her scrutiny of the Chandigarh Smart City projects have made her a key figure in the city’s civil society discourse. X (Twitter):  @HinaRohtaki ... Read More

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