Communal messages on social networking sites, 2 cases filed

Two more incidents of inciting communal sentiments by spreading messages against one particular community on social networking sites and messenger services were reported in Chandigarh on Tuesday, driving up the number of these cases to four.

The cyber cell had registered two FIRs on April 4.

DSP (cyber cell) Rashmi Yadav Sharma said, “We recommended two more FIRs today. In both cases, WhatsApp messages are being circulated against one particular community. In one case, administrator of one of the WhatsApp groups reported the matter to police. The initial probe reveals messages, including video clips, were made out of Chandigarh. We have started a proper investigation into both the incidents. In the earlier registered two FIRs, we are yet to identify the people behind the circulation of messages. In fact, we are also in touch with the police authorities of other states, which registered similar cases and arrested suspects.”

Sources said people are themselves coming forward to report objectionable messages going viral on social networking sites. Recently, the Centre instructed all the states/UTs to take strict legal action against persons found involved in spreading hatred among different religious communities in the wake of COVID-19.

However, reacting to the request of UT cyber cell, Facebook headquarters at California in the US deleted one FB post urging people to order home delivery for wine from a Chandigarh-based wine shop. Last week, a screenshot of one Facebook post had gone viral urging residents to dial particular mobile number for ordering liquor bottles for home delivery.

The matter reached the cyber cell. The cyber cell blocked the mobile number and sent a communication to the FB headquarters through email urging deletion of the FB post on April 4. DSP Rashmi Yadav Sharma said, “Usually, Facebook headquarters take around 12 days to decide on our communication but this time, it acted within three days. The post was deleted yesterday.”

