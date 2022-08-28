Commonwealth Games: Mann felicitates all 23 from Punjab

Twenty-three players from Punjab were feted in Chandigarh on Saturday for winning medals and participation at the recently-concluded Birmingham Commonwealth Games in which India finished fourth having won 22 golds, 16 silvers and 23 bronzes.

Nineteen, of the 23, players who received felicitations and cash prizes on Saturday had won three silvers and five bronze medals at the event in Birmingham. The 19 who clinched medals for India included 11 members of the silver medal winning men’s hockey team, one member of the women’s hockey team that bagged bronze, three members of the women’s cricket team, which won a silver medal, and weightlifters Vikas Thakur, Lovepreet Singh, Gurdeep Singh and Harjinder Kaur, who won bronze medals at the event.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann handed over the cash prizes worth Rs 9.30 crore at the event, with Rs 50 lakh being given to the silver medallists and Rs 40 lakh to the bronze medallists. The spotlight firmly on them for their achievements, some players expressed delight on Saturday at their achievements being acknowledged and awarded by the state. Some others, however, rued the delay and lack of job opportunities for medalists, despite several promises regarding the same by the state administration.

“We are glad that the medallists as well as participants of of the Birmingham games were given cash awards. We are glad that CM Bhagwant Mann sir is a hockey enthusiast and knows a lot about the sport. It gives confidence to us players. We also talked about the pending job offers promised to Punjab players, who won bronze medals at the Tokyo Olympics last year. I was promised a promotion from the post of a DSP to SP. Nine other were offered jobs of DSPs or PCS. But nothing has been done in this regard so far. The CM promised to look into the matter and take action in this regard,” said Manpreet Singh, the captain of Indiam men’s hockey team. Manpreet’s team mates Hardik Singh and Mandeep Singh too echoed the same thoughts. “All of us were offered jobs after our return from Tokyo last year. But nothing has happened on that front so far,” said Hardik. Mandeep, on his part, stated that players from other states had been given jobs, while all they had got were assurances. “Players like Vivek Sagar from Madhya Pradesh and Birendra Lakra from Orissa have already joined their jobs. If there is an issue of some players completing their degrees, then we are ready to give an undertaking with the documents submitted earlier,” said Mandeep.

Weightlifter Harjinder Kaur,whose father is a farmer in Mehas village near Patiala, on the other hand, expressed happiness at the having received the recognition from the government and said she was now hopeful of being provided a job by the government. The youngster had clinched the bronze medal in the women’s 71 kilo event in Birmingham. “It was my first time participating in such a big event and I am happy that I managed to win a medal for my country. To watch my parents see me receive this cash award from Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann is a special moment for me and my entire village. I have been promised a job in Punjab and I am hopeful that I can serve the state in some manner,” said Kaur.

A little distance away from Kaur and her beaming parents, Mohali youngster Harleen Deol was spotted celebrating with her cricket team captain Harmanpreet Kaur and wicket-keeper Tania Bhatia. “All the players wait for moments for this throughout their lives. To get honoured by the state government was very special for us. Cricket as a sport was played in the Commonwealth Games for the second time during this edition and we are proud to have won a silver medal for the country,” said Harmanpreet.

The list of those who were honoured on Saturday included the names of Manpreet Singh, Harmanpreet Singh, Akashdeep Singh, Mandeep Singh, Gurjant Singh, Hardik Singh, Varun Kumar, Krishan Pathak, Shamsher Singh, Jarmanjit Singh, Jugraj Singh (men’s hockey silver medal); Harmanpreet Kaur, Harleen Deol, Tania Bhatia (women’s cricket silver medal); Harjinder Kaur, Lovepreet Singh, Gurdeep Singh, Vikas Thakur (weightlifting bronze medallists); and Gurjit Kaur(women’s hockey bronze). Apart from this, participants Jasleen Saini, Navjeet Dhillon, Naman Kapil and Viswajit Singh were also given a cash award of Rs 5 lakh each.