‘Common man’ politics: AAP fields newspaper hawker from Ward 20 in Mohali MC polls

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
In a move that has triggered discussions in both political circles and among residents, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has fielded a newspaper hawker as its candidate for the upcoming Mohali Municipal Corporation elections.
The party has announced Tarunjit Singh alias ‘Pappu’ as its candidate from Ward No 20.
The contest in Ward No 20 is shaping up to be one of the most closely watched battles in the civic polls.
The ward has long been associated with late former Deputy Mayor Rishav Jain. The Congress has fielded his son, Gaurav Jain, banking on the family’s political legacy and traditional vote base.
On the other hand, the AAP has attempted to project a grassroots image by fielding a simple, hardworking newspaper distributor, turning the contest into a clash between political legacy and an ordinary working-class face.
Every morning, Tarunjit Singh can be seen delivering newspapers door-to-door across the locality. Now, the same man is knocking on the doors seeking votes. Belonging to a modest family, Tarunjit was distributing newspapers in the city for several years and, through his daily interactions, has remained closely connected with residents and their concerns.
Tarunjit Singh Pappu told The Indian Express he has witnessed local issues firsthand while interacting with residents every day. He said the biggest issue in the ward is the sewerage system, which, according to him, has remained unresolved for years.
“If people elect me and send me to the council, my first priority will be to resolve the sewerage problem by getting new pipelines installed,” Tarunjit said.
He also said that poor lighting in the area has led to a rise in theft incidents. “Better streetlights in parks and lanes, improvement of parks, installation of swings for children and other basic civic amenities will also be taken up on priority,” he added. “I live among the people and understand their problems closely. My effort will be to ensure that pending works in the ward are completed on priority,” he said.
“I never imagined that even a newspaper distributor and party worker could be entrusted with such a big responsibility. The AAP has proved that hard work and public service matter more than money or influential backgrounds.”
AAP MLA Kulwant Singh said the party has always spoken about promoting ordinary and hardworking people. “Tarunjit Singh Pappu is an honest and grassroots-level worker who has been serving people for a long time. He visits households every morning and understands public issues closely. The party considered his hard work and public connection before giving him the ticket,” he said.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram