‘Common man’ politics: AAP fields newspaper hawker from Ward 20 in Mohali MC polls

The contest in Ward No 20 is shaping up to be one of the most closely watched battles in the civic polls.

In a move that has triggered discussions in both political circles and among residents, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has fielded a newspaper hawker as its candidate for the upcoming Mohali Municipal Corporation elections.

The party has announced Tarunjit Singh alias ‘Pappu’ as its candidate from Ward No 20.

The contest in Ward No 20 is shaping up to be one of the most closely watched battles in the civic polls.

The ward has long been associated with late former Deputy Mayor Rishav Jain. The Congress has fielded his son, Gaurav Jain, banking on the family’s political legacy and traditional vote base.