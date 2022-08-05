scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, August 04, 2022

Committee reviews functioning of Senior Citizen Home, Sector 15

The management committee inspected all the facilities and reviewed the overall functioning of Senior Citizen Home and Day Care Centre.

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh |
Updated: August 5, 2022 3:52:12 am
It was decided that the director (health services), Sector 16, Chandigarh, will be requested to depute a team of doctors for regular health check-up of residents of Senior Citizen Home once in a week. (Representative Image: pixabay)

A meeting of management committee was held at Senior Citizen Home, Sector 15, and Day Care Centre for elderly under the chairmanship of Shalini Chetal, Director (Social Welfare).

Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox

The management committee inspected all the facilities and reviewed the overall functioning of Senior Citizen Home and Day Care Centre. The committee members also interacted with the residents and took feedback about the home.

More from Chandigarh
More From Political Pulse
Click here for more

It was decided that the director (health services), Sector 16, Chandigarh, will be requested to depute a team of doctors for regular health check-up of residents of Senior Citizen Home once in a week. To boost the morale of senior citizens, they will be encouraged to write articles and poetry which will be later sent for publication in a newspaper or magazine.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 4, 2022: Why you should read ‘Revdi Culture’ or ‘Indian D...Premium
UPSC Key-August 4, 2022: Why you should read ‘Revdi Culture’ or ‘Indian D...
Sinking Bollywood, inflated star feesPremium
Sinking Bollywood, inflated star fees
How a celebrity CEO’s rule of fear helped bring down hot startup ZilingoPremium
How a celebrity CEO’s rule of fear helped bring down hot startup Zilingo
Taiwan and Ukraine: How two crises, 5,000 miles apart, are linkedPremium
Taiwan and Ukraine: How two crises, 5,000 miles apart, are linked

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 05-08-2022 at 03:51:51 am

Most Popular

1

‘Seems like a pat on the back’: Delhi HC on Baba Ramdev’s Coronil clarification

2

Arvind Kejriwal's Saurashtra meetings set off buzz; businessmen attend, raise issues

3

Explained: Why the Govt has withdrawn the Personal Data Protection Bill, and what happens now

4

Mumbai: Chemistry graduate among five arrested in Rs 1,400 crore drug haul

5

Explained: What are rare earth elements, and why is India keen to join a global alliance to ensure their supply?

Featured Stories

Har Ghar Tiranga: The flag comes home
Har Ghar Tiranga: The flag comes home
Withdrawal of Personal Data Protection Bill: Who benefits from the delay?
Withdrawal of Personal Data Protection Bill: Who benefits from the delay?
Quixplained: Tensions between US, China, & Taiwan over Nancy Pelosi's...
Quixplained: Tensions between US, China, & Taiwan over Nancy Pelosi's...
Explained: The Earth has recorded its shortest day since the 1960s — why ...
Explained: The Earth has recorded its shortest day since the 1960s — why ...
Mirwaiz completes 3 years in detention since Aug 4, 2019
Mirwaiz completes 3 years in detention since Aug 4, 2019
At Mamata’s meeting in Delhi, Abhishek spells out House strategy
At Mamata’s meeting in Delhi, Abhishek spells out House strategy
Pakistan’s Nooh Dastgir and India’s Gurdeep celebrate CWG podium finish with Moosewala songs

Pakistan’s Nooh Dastgir and India’s Gurdeep celebrate CWG podium finish with Moosewala songs

Chemistry graduate among five arrested in Rs 1,400 crore drug haul
Mumbai

Chemistry graduate among five arrested in Rs 1,400 crore drug haul

Why you should read ‘Revdi Culture’ or ‘Taiwan and Ukraine’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Revdi Culture’ or ‘Taiwan and Ukraine’

Premium
Russia sentences US basketball star to 9 yrs in jail

Russia sentences US basketball star to 9 yrs in jail

Mahua to Carla: There's always something about Marie

Mahua to Carla: There's always something about Marie

How a celebrity CEO’s rule of fear helped bring down startup Zilingo

How a celebrity CEO’s rule of fear helped bring down startup Zilingo

Premium
Kharge, Goyal spar in RS over ED summons

Kharge, Goyal spar in RS over ED summons

Taiwan and Ukraine: How two crises, 5,000 miles apart, are linked
From The NYT

Taiwan and Ukraine: How two crises, 5,000 miles apart, are linked

Premium
‘Seems like a pat on his back’: HC on Ramdev’s Coronil clarification

‘Seems like a pat on his back’: HC on Ramdev’s Coronil clarification

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 04: Latest News
Advertisement