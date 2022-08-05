Committee reviews functioning of Senior Citizen Home, Sector 15

Updated: August 5, 2022 3:52:12 am
A meeting of management committee was held at Senior Citizen Home, Sector 15, and Day Care Centre for elderly under the chairmanship of Shalini Chetal, Director (Social Welfare).
The management committee inspected all the facilities and reviewed the overall functioning of Senior Citizen Home and Day Care Centre. The committee members also interacted with the residents and took feedback about the home.
It was decided that the director (health services), Sector 16, Chandigarh, will be requested to depute a team of doctors for regular health check-up of residents of Senior Citizen Home once in a week. To boost the morale of senior citizens, they will be encouraged to write articles and poetry which will be later sent for publication in a newspaper or magazine.
