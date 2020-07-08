Committee discusses revenue generation for Chandigarh Municipal Corporation

The financial status and sources to enhance the civic body’s income were discussed in detail in the meeting. (Source: File Photo) The financial status and sources to enhance the civic body’s income were discussed in detail in the meeting. (Source: File Photo)

A meeting of the committee constituted to enhance revenue sources of the Municipal Corporation, Chandigarh was held on Tuesday under the chairmanship of BJP Councillor and Chief, Arun Sood. It was attended by other members of the committee, including councillors and officers.

The financial status and sources to enhance the civic body’s income were discussed in detail and the committee members asked the concerned officers of the MCC to provide details about different wings, for discussion in the next meeting, scheduled on July 17.

The committee decided to curtail expenditure on establishment. They also sought the details of vacant properties in rural and urban areas maintained with estate branch and building branch and the status of properties of the MCC located in all rural area and urban area (court cases, its status, upto date outstanding dues against each property).

The details of initiatives taken by the Estate branch to enhance its revenue and recover outstanding dues against defaulters and auction of idle properties and creation on revenue records of villages were also discussed. Members suggested a one-time settlement for defaulters and also sought a list of Verka and Vita booths and rent thereof.

Advertisement revenue and its detailed status along with booking of community centres, open space and holding of public functions and policy to rent out the rooms of community centres was also discussed.

Arun Sood said that the details of initiatives taken by the branch to enhance the revenue under the Chandigarh Advertisement control Act and the status of bus queue shelters along with the status of circus ground, Sector 34, and neon light advertisements were also sought.

