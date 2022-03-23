Committed to implement Delhi Model of education: Hayer

Punjab Education Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer Tuesday confessed that he has no prior experience of working in education sector but promised that he was committed to implement the AAP’s Delhi Model in state and make government schools better than private ones.

“After completing my engineering, I had started preparing for UPSC and other competitive exams like thousands of other youths and then I joined Anna Hazare movement. Finally, I joined AAP and entered politics. I have no experience of working in the education sector but there will be no dearth of commitment from my side to uplift Punjab government schools and colleges,” Hayer told the Indian Express.

The 32 year-old two-time M:A from Barnala, who is also the second youngest minister in Bhagwant Mann’s Cabinet after Harjot Bains (31), said that his focus is on raising the education budget. “Like the AAP government did in Delhi, we will focus on increasing the education budget of Punjab. I will hold a meeting in this regard with the CM and finance minister soon,” he said.

Hayer, an engineering graduate from Swami Vivekanand Institute of Engineering and Technology, PTU, said that after the briefing from the education department officials, he has come to understand that pending court cases are proving to be a hindrance in the regularization of contractual teachers and other employees.”But we are committed to finding a solution to every problem. There is no problem that cannot be solved if there is intention,” he said.

Hayer said that previous governments “ignored the education department” and “fund crunch for new buildings and infrastructure” was also a major issue. “In border districts, there are only two teachers in a school where there is a requirement of at least 10 ,” he said.

“Universities are running in losses because they did not get adequate funds. It’s an uphill task ahead, but we will work out everything,” he said.

“We don’t know what were the compulsions of previous governments… some ministers and politicians themselves own schools and colleges and hence there was no action (against violations by private schools and institutions).. we do not own any school or college, for us everyone is equal and our only aim is to strengthen the government-run education system,” he said.

The minister said that the existing laws to check violations by private schools and colleges will be implemented and none will be spared.

“Teachers will work only if they are happy. We make an honest attempt to solve the problems of teachers,” he said. “New buildings will be constructed, the education budget will be increased and new recruitments will be done both in school and higher education departments. People have given us a huge mandate in Punjab after seeing Delhi’s education and health model. We will perform here also,” he said.