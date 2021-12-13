Committed to Gandhis but not responsible for mafia rule: Sidhu

Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Sunday said that he was committed to AICC leaders Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Rahul Gandhi but he would not take “responsibility” if mafia had to rule the roost in the state. He also reiterated that he would cease to be a “showpiece” if government was to be formed for “wresting power instead of welfare of the state.”

Sidhu was answering questions at Law Auditorium here under Bolda Punjab, a public discussion forum. Responding to a question on what would he do if the Congress does not make him the Chief Minister if it is elected in 2022, Sidhu said, “I am committed to two people… They are Priyanka Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi… However, I am committed for the welfare of the people of Punjab, not to bring them to power… Whatever responsibility they will put on my shoulders, I will come true to it. But I will not take Punjab for a ride. Whatever they will ask me to do, I will do that. If I have given them my word, it is for their nobility.”

Sidhu added, “But if anybody will say that I should shoulder responsibility and make the government and after that see the sand mafia, and also see liquor worth Rs 200 being sold for Rs 1,000 and distilleries working, and see the monopoly on cable network, Sidhu will die but not be a witness to all this… I will not ditch Punjab. I will leave them.”

He called on people to vote for a leader who had Punjab’s welfare on mind and did not make false promises. Without saying that he should be the next CM, Sidhu said, “This is the last chance and you have to get the right person, otherwise it will be difficult to resurrect the state.”