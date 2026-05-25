Surakshit School Vahan policy: Haryana rights panel orders CCTV compliance in all school buses

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The Haryana Human Rights Commission (HHRC) has directed authorities across the state to ensure installation and proper functioning of CCTV cameras in all school buses. The direction comes after serious lapses were noted in the implementation of Haryana government’s “Surakshit School Vahan” policy.
During the hearing of a suo motu case related to an alleged incident involving a student of Prabhat Senior Secondary School in Chhachhera village of Nuh, the panel expressed concern over contradictory reports submitted by the District Education Officer (DEO), Nuh, and the school management regarding CCTV facilities in school buses and on campus.
The Bench of Chairperson Justice Lalit Batra and members Kuldip Jain and Deep Bhatia observed major discrepancies in the inspection findings. According to the inspection report, only two buses were found on the school premises. One lacked a CCTV camera, while the second bus had a camera whose functionality and recording capability could not be demonstrated. However, the school management claimed that all six buses operated by the institution were equipped with CCTV cameras and that recordings were being securely preserved.
Expressing dissatisfaction, the panel directed the Nuh DEO to conduct a fresh inspection to verify the total number of school buses in operation and assess the actual status of CCTV cameras installed in buses, classrooms and other prominent areas of the school.
The commission also expressed concern over the injuries sustained by the student and questioned the police action into the matter. It ordered a fresh examination of the case and sought a detailed action taken report.
Referring specifically to the Haryana Government’s “Surakshit School Vahan” policy, the panel stated that “ensuring the safety of school-going children is a joint responsibility of educational institutions and the administration”. It observed that “installation and monitoring of CCTV cameras in school buses can help prevent violence, misconduct and negligence involving students”.
The panel directed authorities to carry out regular inspections of school vehicles to ensure CCTV cameras are installed, recordings are maintained and the entire vehicle remains under surveillance.
HHRC Assistant Registrar Puneet Arora said that “all District-Level and Sub-Divisional Level Committees across Haryana have been told to periodically inspect school buses within their jurisdictions. The authorities have also been directed to submit compliance reports to the panel at least one week before the next hearing scheduled for July 30, 2026.
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