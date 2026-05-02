Commercial LPG price hike puts Tricity eateries under pressure

Despite the financial strain, restaurant owners said cutting staff or compromising on food quality was not an option.

Written by Deepak Kumar Chaurasia

A sharp rise in commercial LPG prices has put the Tricity restaurant industry under strain, with several owners saying mounting fuel bills are squeezing already thin margins and may soon force a hike in food prices.

Restaurant owners across the city said the increase in commercial cooking gas costs has significantly raised monthly operating expenses, leaving them to choose between absorbing losses or passing on some of the burden to customers.

Amritanshu, owner of Hops ‘n’ Grains in Sector 9, Panchkula, said the rising cost of fuel has made running a restaurant increasingly challenging. His establishment uses around 30 LPG cylinders a month, pushing up overhead costs substantially.