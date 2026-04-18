Comments calling Army personnel ‘disloyal’ to their girlfriends, wives land Himachal influencer in trouble; police to move court

Himachal Pradesh Police to seek permission from the court to initiate criminal defamation proceedings against a social media influencer.

Written by: Saurabh Parashar
2 min readShimlaApr 18, 2026 12:30 PM IST
FacebookSocial media influencer Ishita Pundeer (Photo: Facebook/@IshitaPundeer)
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The Himachal Pradesh Police Saturday decided to seek permission from a local court in Rajgarh under Sirmour district for initiating criminal defamation proceedings against a social media influencer for her alleged defamatory comments against Indian Army personnel.

The influencer, identified as Ishita Pundeer, who hails from the Nauradhar area in Sirmour, purportedly termed Army personnel disloyal towards their girlfriends and wives but only loyal towards the motherland and the country on her Facebook page on April 14. Although Pundeer tendered an apology on social media on April 16 after facing social media backlash, the police said two complaints have been filed against her – one by the Sainik Welfare Association, Rajgarh, and another by a local Congress leader at a police station in Rajgarh.

Superintendent of Police (Sirmour) Nishchint Singh Negi told The Indian Express, “We will procure the permission to initiate criminal defamation proceedings against the woman influencer from the local court at Rajgarh on April 20… We have lodged a Daily Diary Report (DDR) on the basis of complaints (against her). Once the court grants that permission, the influencer will be formally asked to appear, so her statement can be recorded as part of the investigation or legal process.”

Pundeer, who has around 10 lakh followers on Instagram and over 3,500 contacts on Facebook, can be heard stating in the purported video, “Army men are definitely loyal to their nation, but they are not loyal to their girlfriends or… their wives. I have heard of many such tales, and girls will definitely agree with me, as 90 per cent of them are not loyal. I’m not talking about all of them.”

Saurabh Parashar
Saurabh Parashar

Saurabh Parashar is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, primarily responsible for the publication’s coverage of Himachal Pradesh. He is a seasoned journalist with over 17 years of experience in print media, specializing in crime, legal affairs, and investigative reporting. Professional Background Education: He holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Guru Jambheshwar University of Science & Technology (Hisar) and a Law degree from Himachal Pradesh University (HPU), Shimla. This legal background significantly informs his reporting on complex judicial and administrative matters. Career Path: Before joining The Indian Express in 2017, he spent 12 years with The Times of India. Core Beats: His primary focus is the socio-political landscape of the hill state, with a specific emphasis on the environment, forest conservation, drug menace (specifically "Chitta"), affairs related to tribal and archaeology and the unique challenges of governance in high-altitude regions. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His recent reporting highlights the critical intersection of policy, law, and social safety in Himachal Pradesh: 1. "Himachal’s battle against Chitta: Why the border areas are most vulnerable" (Late 2025): An investigative look at the transit routes from Punjab and the impact on local youth. 2. "Shimla ropeway clears key hurdle as 820 trees face the axe :According to the Forest Survey of India’s 2021 assessment, 47.21 percent of Shimla’s 5,131 sq km geographical area is under forest cover (Nov 17, 2025). 3. "Himachal to handover 2.7427 ha of non-forest land for Shimla Ropeway: Given the land’s non-forest nature, RTDC and the state will not require permission from MoEFCC" (Nov 18, 2025) 4. "How the centuries-old Jodidara tradition is fading in Himachal’s Trans-Giri region: Jodidara: a form of fraternal polyandry—has long been part of Hatti tribal culture in the Trans-Giri region of Himachal Pradesh and adjoining Uttarakhand. It is believed to have evolved to prevent division of ancestral land and maintain unity among brothers in the harsh, mountainous terrain" (Aug 18, 2025) Legal & Agricultural Affairs "Kisan Sabha hails SC’s setting aside Himachal HC order to remove orchards from forest land" (Dec 18, 2025): Covering a major Supreme Court victory for farmers, where a High Court order to remove fruit-bearing apple orchards was overturned. "Himachal Cabinet nod to new tourism policy; focus on home-stays in tribal areas" (Dec 11, 2025): Detailing the legislative push to decentralize tourism and bring economic benefits to Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur. 3. Governance & Environment "Forest rights and development: Why Himachal is seeking more leeway from Centre" (Dec 19, 2025): Reporting on the legal hurdles faced by the state in infrastructure projects due to the Forest Conservation Act. "Cloudbursts and resilience: How Himachal’s remote villages are building back better" (Nov 2025): Following up on the long-term rehabilitation efforts after monsoon-related disasters. Crime especially cyber crimes, crypto currency etc: crypto currency: "Agents in uniform, motivational speeches, lavish parties: How a Himachal crypto con went unnoticed:A serial conman, a ‘Nelson Mandela Nobel Peace Award winner', and retired policemen got together to pull off a Rs 1,740-crore fraud" (Nov 10, 2023) Signature Beats Saurabh is recognized for his tenacious reporting on the state's drug epidemic. His deep familiarity with the topography and tribal culture of Himachal allows him to report from remote locations like Spiti, Pangi, Shillai, which are often overlooked by national media. His legal expertise makes him a primary choice for covering the Himachal Pradesh High Court on issues ranging from local body elections to environmental PILs. X (Twitter): @saurabh_prashar . ... Read More

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