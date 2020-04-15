Coming week crucial for Chandigarh, says Badnore

Curfew was extended in Chandigarh till May 3. (Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey) Curfew was extended in Chandigarh till May 3. (Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey)

UT ADMINISTRATOR V P Singh Badnore on Tuesday said that “coming week is highly crucial for Chandigarh and any relaxation given at this stage will spoil efforts made so far”.

Curfew was extended in Chandigarh till May 3. Relaxations, if any, will be decided only on April 20 depending on the number of COVID-19 cases, the administration said.

As of now the relaxation hours will remain the same from 11 am to 3 pm and there will be no change in any timings till April 20.

Even though Chandigarh hasn’t gone Mohali’s way, UT is waiting for the Centre’s assessment if Chandigarh will be in a zone that will continue with lockdown after April 20.

