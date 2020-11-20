Coming soon: Multi-level parking at Manimajra

Land available near Rana Ki Haveli merged with the municipal corporation’s from January 10, 2019, is being used for surface parking. The civic body said that the area is a potential site in view of paid parking since commercial and residential vehicles are being parked due to non-availability of such area in vicinity. (Express Photo: Sahil Walia/Representational)

The Chandigarh Municipal Corporation has to decided to set up multi-level parking at Manimajra, near Rana Ki Haveli, on PPP mode. It aims to set up the same for 15 years with an increase in revenue every five years.

For this, the civic body has invited an ‘Expression of Interest’ (EOI) from architectural consultants, fulfilling the qualification criteria for the project.

Land available near Rana Ki Haveli merged with the municipal corporation’s from January 10, 2019, is being used for surface parking. The civic body said that the area is a potential site in view of paid parking since commercial and residential vehicles are being parked due to non-availability of such area in vicinity and “thus proposed to be used as multi-level parking that is operational 24×7”.

The proposal for multi-level parking at Manimajra near Rana ki Haveli vide agenda item no. 7 was placed before the 310th F&CC meeting also and the committee made some observations.

“The committee considered and approved the proposal to invite the EOI from architect consultants for designing, to prepare technical data; technical and economical viability for multi-level parking. The work will thereafter be allotted on PPP mode for a period of 15 years on revenue sharing basis,” the report said.

The survey of the area was conducted and it was reported by SDER-8 that the land available at site for multi-level parking comes to 0.75 acres (approximately).

In the EOI floated, it was said that the consultant is required to study the existing site and carry out a survey to prepare technical data, technical and economical viability for maximum revenue to MC. “The consultant shall prepare the conceptual design and arrange approval thereto from the department for construction of multi-level parking. Also, the consultant is required to prepare standards and specifications that the contractual agency must conform to, both in respect of construction as well as operation of the project. The consultant shall also take into account the NBC, Indian Buildings Congress Codes of Practices and relevant provisions of any other codes/manuals/circulars while preparing the report and outline specifications and standards stated as applicable to the project,” the EOI stated.

The proposal will be submitted and presented before the committee constituted for approval for multi-level parking project, following which drawings and sufficient details to judge the feasibility and constructability of various layouts will be seen.

