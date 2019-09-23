Coming soon in Sector 17: Chandigarh MC’s valet service at multilevel parking lot

Valet parking will be introduced at the multilevel parking in Sector 17. It will be managed by the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation.

Advertising

This decision has been taken as the Rs 50-crore multilevel parking lot has been lying almost unused. People did not prefer to park here as it was said that the parking lot was situated at a distance from the Plaza.

With valet parking, residents can give their cars to the attendants and they will park the vehicles at the multilevel parking lot and bring them back.

While speaking to Chandigarh Newsline, Municipal Commissioner K K Yadav said this move of valet parking will encourage people to park at the multilevel parking lot.

Advertising

“Most of the time it is said that Plaza is really big and the multilevel parking lot is really far off. So we will bring in this valet parking. It will be Municipal Corporation that will manage it as of now,” Commissioner Yadav said.

People can hand over their cars to the attendants who will go and park at the multilevel parking lot.

The multilevel parking lot had cost Rs 50 crore to the civic body. It was inaugurated in 2016 and since then the civic body has been struggling to get people to park here. Some councillors had termed it a wastage of funds because people were not parking and it was said that the location was faulty.

There are three levels in the parking.

The Chandigarh Smart City Limited is also introducing battery-operated cars. As many as 10 battery-operated cars are being purchased for people to commute from the multilevel parking in Sector 17 to the Plaza.

In the first phase, the battery-operated vehicles will ferry people from the multilevel parking to the Neelam Theatre and thereafter on looking at the demand of the same, more will be purchased.

The multilevel parking lot also offers a flat rate of Rs 5 and Rs 10 for a two- and four-wheeler. This is only to encourage people to park there.

The multilevel parking has weathered storms ever since it was inaugurated. Even the traders had refused to park at the three-storey parking lot saying that their vehicles were getting damaged as the roof was leaking. The vigilance team had even visited the parking lot and taken samples of the material used in the construction.