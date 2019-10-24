Coming soon: All govt services on a single app for city residents

Chandigarh residents will soon be able to pay their power and water bills, make booking for community centres or seek an online building plan approval using a single application.

Advertising

To ensure transparency and minimize manual intervention, as many as 27 services of different departments under the UT administration and the municipal corporation will be put under a single application under the Chandigarh Smart City Limited.

At present, electricity and water bills have to be deposited at the sampark centres. With this project, the company that has been given the work will integrate the e-sampark app in the umbrella app.

An agreement has been signed with PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) on October 16 by Chandigarh Smart City Limited for implementation of e-governance services.

Advertising

“The project aims at online delivery of the services to citizens who will not be required to visit the government offices and can carry out works while sitting at home,” Chief Executive Officer of the Chandigarh Smart City Limited K K Yadav said.

Of the total 27 e-governance services those that will be included are online building plan approvals, booking of community or banquet halls, online grievance management, e-horticulture services, online permissions and NOC, online water and sewerage connections, integration with property tax and integration with Birth and Death registration etc.

Citizens will be able to access these services through Chandigarh Smart City Limited Web-portal and Mobile Applications and can even track the status of their applications.

K K Yadav Wednesday took a meeting of all the stake holders including the estate office, the chief architect, the chief engineer besides other officers of the Chandigarh Administration for implementation of e-governance project in the city.

The CEO advised that single point of contact persons should be pointed by each department for enabling the data to the agency on priority and the same will be approved by the head of department concerned.

He further directed that a Steering Committee comprising the additional commissioners, the chief architect, officers from NIC and SPIC and the deputy commissioner, Chandigarh should be formed to monitor the progress as well as for approval of formulated plan by PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC). He told that regular meetings will be conducted in the office of Chandigarh Smart City Limited and Municipal Corporation, Chandigarh to overview the project. The project will be completed by one year.