Comic book aims to guide children to lead normal, healthy life during pandemic

Kids, Vaayu & Corona, is a series of comic books, the effort of Dr Ravindra Khaiwal, Additional Professor, Department of Community Medicine and School of Public Health, PGIMER, Chandigarh and Dr Suman Mor, Chairperson, Department of Environment Studies, Panjab University.

Fourth in the series of books, ‘Kids, Vaayu & Corona: Covid Appropriate Behaviour’ was released Wednesday by Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, Union Minister of Education (MHRD). The colourful and well-illustrated book aims to guide children to lead a normal and healthy life during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Dr Nishank highlighted the role of teachers and educators as they are actively creating awareness to minimise the spread of Covid-19. He added that the comic booklet will be useful not only for children but for others as well and will guide for being Covid appropriate in everyday life.

Dr Mor mentioned that the comic book depicts the measures to be taken while dealing with the new challenges in everyday life. She added that the comic book is based on current knowledge, including the guidelines issued by the central government and other agencies to ensure the safety of all and to restrict the spread of Covid-19.

Dr Khaiwal reflected that as more and more social and economic activities are being allowed, there is a need to follow Covid appropriate behaviour at all times to diminish the risk of Covid-19 contagion. He highlighted that the comic book was designed to educate and motivate children to quickly adopt new norms and be the heroes of prevention.

The comic book focuses on precautions to be taken while travelling, driving or while at crowded places like schools, offices, restaurants, salons, shopping malls, as well as areas of worship. It also guides on the precautions to be taken by street vendors, housemaids, etc and explicitly stresses on the reduction of digital addiction, helping the elderly and honouring corona warriors, including healthy practices, while staying indoors.

“After reading this exciting comic, children can even guide their parents and family about the simple preventive steps to be taken at the workplace, ATM, or while driving their car or travelling,” added Dr Khaiwal.

The digital book is available online at PGIMER and Panjab University websites to motivate students and guide them on ways to look ahead with positivity.

