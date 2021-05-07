Comedians Sugandha Mishra, Sanket Bhosale booked for violating Covid norms at wedding

Updated: May 7, 2021 11:41:52 am
Comedians Sugandha Mishra and Sanket Bhosale, famous for their television stint on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’, have been booked for violation of Covid norms during their wedding at a resort in Phagwara on April 26.
The organisers of the resort have also been booked under the Disaster Management Act and under Section 188 of the IPC for the event — the Punjab government has allowed only 10 participants at such functions but a purported video clip of the ceremony showed a large gathering.
Mishra is from Jalandhar while her husband Bhosale’s family had come from Mumbai to participate in the function. The two are now settled in Mumbai.
