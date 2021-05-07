Comedians Sugandha Mishra, Sanket Bhosale booked for violating Covid norms at wedding

Comedians Sugandha Mishra and Sanket Bhosale, famous for their television stint on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’, have been booked for violation of Covid norms during their wedding at a resort in Phagwara on April 26.

The organisers of the resort have also been booked under the Disaster Management Act and under Section 188 of the IPC for the event — the Punjab government has allowed only 10 participants at such functions but a purported video clip of the ceremony showed a large gathering.

Mishra is from Jalandhar while her husband Bhosale’s family had come from Mumbai to participate in the function. The two are now settled in Mumbai.