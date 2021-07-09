Come up with a course for progressive farming, says new PAU V-C Anirudh Tewari

Punjab’s Additional Chief Secretary (Development), Anirudh Tewari, who was recently made the Vice-Chancellor (V-C) of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), Ludhiana, on Thursday called upon agri-experts to come up with a course for progressive farming in the field of horticulture.

During his visit to PAU on Thursday, he said: “Revolution never comes overnight, it takes time to build up. The Green Revolution took 20 years and involved a lot of hard work by farmers, PAU and the extension department. We were the ones to introduce Consolidation of Land Holdings and that was a huge institutional reform.”

Tewari further added, “We have come a long way since the 1960s and have moved on as a society. We need to take farmers out of this monoculture of wheat-paddy, work in a focused manner and give new options to them for diversification. The entire focus of the research has been on productivity. But despite high productivity, we are unable to meet the returns, which farmers expect. Today, the farmers want sustainable agriculture.”

“Punjab is the most prosperous state and is dependent on our farming community. If we have a prosperous farming community, they will consume and provide jobs,” he said. “The prices are rising. Of 10 lakh farmers in Punjab, how many have access to specialised inputs?” he asked.

“What we are working on today is a challenge not only for the university or the farming community but for the state as a whole. There is a need to reorient thought-process, research and training of students that pushes us into a direction where we can help the farmer,” he remarked.

Tewari also made a call for converting Punjab into seed centre of the country and supporting seed growers. Besides, the PAU Vice-Chancellor discussed various academic programmes relating to the internships of students, the study status of students pursuing agriculture and the extension set up of the university.