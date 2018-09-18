Come to Lambi after fulfilling poll promises, Badal tells Amarinder

Badal said: “Please come with gifts for the people here in the form of promises fulfilled and I will personally welcome you.” Badal said: “Please come with gifts for the people here in the form of promises fulfilled and I will personally welcome you.”

A day after Chief Minister Amarinder Singh announced to hold a rally in Badal bastion of Lambi, former Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal on Monday told Amarinder Singh that he (Amarinder) had contested from Lambi and “even though it banished you, it is still in some way your constituency because you had made promises to the people here”.

In a press statement addressed to Amarinder, Badal said: “Please come with gifts for the people here in the form of promises fulfilled and I will personally welcome you.” SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal had on Sunday declared that the day Amarinder will hold a rally in Lambi, SAD would hold a rally in Amarinder hinterland of Patiala.

Senior Badal in the statement addressed to Amarinder said: “I am glad that our rally has forced you to think of the people and to come out of your pleasure dome, though this is expensive for us to help the people of Punjab to see the face of their Chief Minister. It seems we will have to hold a rally every time we want the CM to come out to serve the people.”

Badal said that he was glad that Amarinder Singh “will come and meet the people of Lambi whom he had declared ‘as his own’, though he never showed his face here after the campaign was over”. “He had completely forgotten Lambi after making tall promises during the campaign. However that is a small issue and I do not intend to let it come in the way of my welcoming you. Please come here after duly fulfilling all the promises you had made to the people – or at least the major ones among those like total farm loan waiver, jobs for each house, Rs 51,000 as Shagun scheme amount and Rs 2,500 as old age pension etc. If you are gracious enough to do that, then I will personally roll out a red carpet for you when you visit us because even I am a voter in the constituency which you had forgotten all this while,” said Badal.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App