Come Monday, it is back to school for kids in Chandigarh

The UT Education department has directed the city schools to reopen for classes 1 and above from October 18. The students will be able to attend classes only after furnishing the consent of their parents and the classes will be held through both online and offline mode.

Many parents have been emphasising that the decision of students going to school should not be forced upon and online teaching must also continue for the students whose parents are hesistant to send them to school in view of Covid-19 infection.

It was said that President of Chandigarh Parents association, Nitin Goyal while speaking to The Indian Express said, “ The issue is that this should not be forced upon parents. Because there is a mixed reaction among parents—some find it good for schools to open while some say that it is too early.” He added, “ Many parents are putting forth the idea that online classes must continue.”

The District education officer issued an order in this regard. It read, “All heads of institutions will ensure compliance with instructions and SOPs issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and the UT administration from time to time. Vaccination of teaching and non-teaching staff will also be ensured.” In July, schools had reopened for class IX onwards, followed by classes VII and VIII that were restarted in August and classes V and VI that were reopened in September.