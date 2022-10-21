scorecardresearch
Friday, Oct 21, 2022

What’s on Chandigarh: The Colours of Freedom

The Chandigarh Lalit Kala Akademi is celebrating 75 years of India’s Independence with a mega event that began this August (Express)

What: For close to 75 days, the underpass in Sector 17, Chandigarh has been a space for creative energies to flow and meet on common ground. The Chandigarh Lalit Kala Akademi is celebrating 75 years of India’s Independence with a mega event that began this August and features 75 works of 75 artists as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

Titled, ‘The Colours of Freedom’, the art exhibition is showcasing the works of both senior and young artists from across the country and the Tricity.

The event is being held at Chandigarh Lalit Kala Akademi (Express)

“India@75, India Ka Amrit Mahotsav, was a special occasion that needed to be celebrated with an event that would encapsulate a range of artistic ideas, expressive interactions, and new ways to look back at the 75 years of free India and look ahead towards the future. We will complete 75 days of this special showcase on October 24, and it is a proud moment for the artists and the Akademi,” says Bheem Malhotra, Chairperson of the CLKA. The CLKA, to give the event a multi-disciplinary approach, invited seven students from the Government College of Art and Chandigarh College of Architecture to showcase and display an art installation as part of the showcase. “We celebrated freedom in all its varied hues and the exhibition features different ideas, thoughts, sensibilities, and creativity of the 75 artists. Each work narrates a story, and it is an honour for CLKA to organise this event in the month of our Independence,” adds Malhotra.

More from Chandigarh

When & Where: Underpass, Sector 17, till October 24

First published on: 21-10-2022 at 10:03:23 am
