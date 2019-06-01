Colonel airlifted to Chandigarh after he shoots himself in chest near Leh

Toggle Menu
Initial reports suggested that the Colonel was to be given medical help for being dependent upon alcohol and that he shot himself before he could be shifted to the nearest military hospital.

The injured officer was first airlifted to 403 Field Ambulance at Karu near Leh. After his condition stabilised, he was airlifted to Chandigarh for treatment in Command Hospital Chandimandir. (PTI Photo) Representational

A colonel shot himself in the chest at Partapur Transit Camp of the Siachen Brigade near Leh. He was airlifted to Chandigarh in a serious condition.

Colonel Rohit Solanki, Commanding Officer of 6 Mahar, is learnt to have shot himself with the rifle of a jawan at the transit camp. The injured officer was first airlifted to 403 Field Ambulance at Karu near Leh. After his condition stabilised, he was airlifted to Chandigarh for treatment in Command Hospital Chandimandir.

A senior officer in Army Headquarters confirmed the incident and said that it took place between 10 am and 11 am. “As of now the officer is said to be in a stable condition,” he said. Further details of the incident are being ascertained and a Court of Inquiry has been ordered. The battalion of the officer is deployed on the Siachen Glacier.

Initial reports suggested that the Colonel was to be given medical help for being dependent upon alcohol and that he shot himself before he could be shifted to the nearest military hospital. However, this could not be confirmed by the Army authorities as the investigation into the incident was in preliminary stages.

The 6 Mahar was earlier stationed in Jammu where it came under attack by terrorists at Sunjwan Army camp in February 2018. Colonel Solanki was at the time the officiating CO of the unit

