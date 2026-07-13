College student says five assaulted, attempted to run him over at Chandigarh nightclub

A 24-year-old Master’s student has alleged that he was assaulted by five men inside a nightclub in Chandigarh’s Sector 7 before the accused allegedly brandished a firearm, threatened to kill him, and attempted to run him over and others with a BMW outside the club.

An FIR has been registered against three named accused and two unidentified persons. One of the accused is reportedly part of the management team of a leading Punjabi singer.

The FIR, registered under Sections 190, 191(3), 189, 115(1), 351(3) and 281 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita along with Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act, names Aniket Gupta, Jagdeep Singh Kang alias Jaggi, Baldeep Singh Sarao alias Balli and two unidentified persons as accused.

According to the complainant, Dhruv Trehan, a resident of Ferozepur who is pursuing Master’s in Finance in France, he was attending a party at KOMO House in Sector 7 around 2 am on Sunday (July 12) when a man wearing a black shirt allegedly began arguing with his friend.

Trehan alleged that when he tried to intervene to stop the argument, the man tried twisting his hand in a bid to cause injury. He further alleged that the man, later identified as Aniket Gupta, confronted him before escaping from the grip of bouncers and, along with “4-5 friends recognised as Jagdeep Singh Kangm, alias Jaggi, Baldeep Singh Sarao, and two more unknown people”, assaulted him.

“They all brutally attacked me with fist blows on my face, forehead, and head. Also they started kicking me and started hitting me with metal bangles and also threw tables at my head,” the FIR said, mentioning Trehan.

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The complainant further alleged that after he tried to flee, the accused again threatened him, saying they would kill him. He stated that the owner of the club and his friend, identified as Toshan Arjun, intervened to pacify the situation, following which the accused allegedly threatened them as well, saying, “I will shoot you”.

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Trehan alleged that two members of the group went to their vehicle and took out a weapon, after which he and his friend ran inside the nightclub. He further added that the accused were waving guns and pointing at the owner, and making death threats.

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The FIR further stated that the accused then got into a BMW X7 and tried to crush Arjun and Trehan and people near him. The complainant also alleged that the SUV hit “3-4 cars parked in front of the club”, including a white Toyota Fortuner.

Trehan alleged that he suffered pain in his fingers and head and was unable to hear from his left ear following the assault.

Police stated in the FIR that after receiving information about a quarrel in Sector 7, the injured was taken to Government Multi-Speciality Hospital, Sector 16, where his medico-legal report was obtained. Based on his written complaint, the FIR was registered and investigation taken up.

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DSP (East) P Abhinandan said that the accused had fled after the incident and are absconding. “We are scanning the CCTV footage of the club and other areas, to ascertain the accused and conducting raids to arrest them,” he added.