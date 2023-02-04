scorecardresearch
Saturday, Feb 04, 2023
College staff meet Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan, threaten indefinite strike

The protesters say they have given an ultimatum to the education minister to decide on their demand by February 8, after which they will start an indefinite strike.

More than 400 teaching and non-teaching staff were protesting near Goswami Ganesh Dutta Sanatan Dharma College in Sector 32.
A staff delegation of Panjab University’s private and government-aided colleges—on strike for the past four days demanding that their services be included under the central service rules—met Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday.

“The meeting lasted for around 20 minutes. The minister assured us that a decision on their demand would be taken shortly. We gave him an ultimatum to take a decision by February 8. Otherwise, we will launch an indefinite strike from February 9,” said an office-bearer of the protesters’ joint action committee (JAC).

The delegation told the Union minister that certain Chandigarh administration officers were deliberately delaying a decision on their demand.

Chandigarh BJP president Arun Sood, JAC convener Diwakar Tiwari and members such as Sumit Goklaney were present at the meeting held at the UT Guesthouse.

Earlier, security was beefed up following a call by the JAC to gherao the Chandigarh BJP office, Kamlam, in Sector 33, where the minister was scheduled to meet party leaders and volunteers.

More than 400 teaching and non-teaching staff who were protesting near Goswami Ganesh Dutta Sanatan Dharma College in Sector 32 were planning to march to the BJP office, but police foiled their plan.

First published on: 04-02-2023 at 16:22 IST
