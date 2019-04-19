Colleague signs in place of councillor, Chandigarh municipal body cancels Sanjay Tandon event

HIGH DRAMA was witnessed on Thursday after the area councillor of Sector 48 Davesh Moudgil found that another councillor had signed in his place at an event of city BJP chief Sanjay Tandon to avail ‘free of cost booking’ at the community centre there, in violation of the bylaws.

After a hue and cry by the association, the officer on special duty (OSD) of the Municipal Corporation had to cancel the booking. But Tandon got the booking of the same community centre done afresh.

Explained BJP unit differences out in the open The incident has brought to the fore the simmering differences in the BJP at a time when Lok Sabha elections are underway. The party members ought to be putting up a united front. The animosity between MP Kirron Kher and city BJP chief Sanjay Tandon is said to be behind the delay in announcing a candidate for the Chandigarh LS seat.

A blood donation camp was scheduled to be held on April 19 at the community centre of Sector 48-C at 9 am. The area councillor of the ward is Davesh Moudgil, who is close to former MP and BJP leader Satya Pal Jain.

As per norms, if a booking has to be done free of cost, the area councillor or mayor or commissioner has to recommend it and sign on the form. But instead of Moudgil, councillor Gurpreet Dhillon, who represents Ward No 21, signed.

After the booking on Dhillon’s signatures was cancelled, a fresh booking of the same community centre was got done by Tandon on Mayor Rajesh Kalia’s recommendation. The event will be taking place at the same venue.

The Residents’ Welfare Association of Sector 48 has now sent a written complaint to the UT Chief Electoral Officer, UT Administrator V P Singh Badnore and Election Commission of India.

“We may point out that so-called blood donation camp is a political function which is aimed at gaining political mileage in the coming Lok Sabha elections. Why did he not get the recommendation of area councillor concerned and why did he get the recommendation from an outsider councillor? It speaks volumes about respect and regard he has for law of the land,” the complaint specified.

It was also stated that “Sanjay Tandon is a known defaulter and offender of the instructions of the Election Commission of India”.

Talking to Chandigarh Newsline, Tandon said, “Every year, my NGO Competent Foundation holds this blood donation camp twice — one on Hanuman Jayanti and the other on my birthday. I told Gurpreet to get a community centre in his ward booked but it wasn’t available. Somehow he got the Sector 48 one booked. I called up the area councillor (Moudgil) at least 15 times but he did not take my call.”

Tandon added, “So now, mayor was asked to give the recommendation. The event has to take place. Invitations to around 500 people have gone and the camp is always scheduled on Hanuman Jayanti.”