Tuesday, Dec 20, 2022

Brace up for colder nights and foggy mornings in Chandigarh

Visibility over Amritsar and Patiala was reported between 25-50 m at 05:30 on Monday, according to the IMD.

Parts of Mohali district could be gripped by fog early morning. (Express photo by Gurmeet Singh)
Brace up for colder nights and fog as winter tightens its grip on the  region.

While the day temperature will hover around 20 degree Celsius, the night temperature will fall below 9 and could go down to 7 degree Celsius.

The night temperature is much higher than what was reported in the corresponding period last year. On December 20, 2021, the night temperature had fallen to 3.2 degree Celsius, making it the coldest night of the season. But in December 2020, it had gone down to 3.1 degree Celsius. This year, the temperature has not dipped below 8.

Parts of Mohali district could be gripped by fog early morning.

The Indian Met Department (IMD) had forecast cold wave conditions in Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, west Haryana, and north Rajasthan during the next four days.

The IMD has also predicted dense to very dense fog conditions over Northwest India plains during the next five days.

Although we will enter the last week of December soon, there has been hardly any snow in upper and lower reaches of Himalayas due to the absence of a strong western disturbance.

As per the IMD, a cold wave is declared in the plains when the minimum temperature goes below 4°C. It is also declared when the minimum temperature is 10°C or below and also 4.5 notches lesser than the season’s normal for two consecutive days.

First published on: 20-12-2022 at 09:23:24 am
