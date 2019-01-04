Cold weather conditions persist in Punjab, Haryana

Cold weather conditions continued to prevail at most places in Punjab and Haryana on Friday, with Adampur recording a minimum temperature of 1.2 degrees Celsius — the lowest in the two states.

Adampur, near Jalandhar, recorded a below normal minimum temperature while the mercury settled 4 degrees Celsius in Amritsar, meteorological department officials said here. Pathankot registered a low of 3.3 degrees Celsius, while Halwara, Gurdaspur, Faridkot and Bathinda recorded a minimum temperature of 4.5 degrees Celsius, 3.3 degrees Celsius, 4 degrees Celsius and 3.5 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The minimum temperature in Ludhiana and Patiala settled at 7.7 degrees Celsius and 7.4 degrees Celsius respectively — both within the normal limits.

Chandigarh, the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana, also reeled under cold weather conditions with a low of 5.5 degrees Celsius.

Narnaul in Haryana was the coldest place in the state with a minimum temperature of 3.5 degrees Celsius. Hisar too experienced a cold night at 5.7 degrees Celsius.

Karnal and Bhiwani recorded a minimum temperature of 5.2 degrees Celsius each.

Sirsa recorded a low of 5.7 degrees Celsius.

The minimum temperatures in Rohtak and Ambala were within the normal limits at 7.8 degrees Celsius and 6 degrees Celsius respectively.

On Friday morning, fog reduced visibility at many places including Amritsar, Bathinda, Faridkot, Gurdaspur, Ambala, Hisar, Karnal and Bhiwani, the weather office said.