Saturday, Jan 07, 2023

Cold wave: Punjab extends winter break till January 14 for class 1 to 7

Punjab school education minister Harjot Singh Bains said that schools will reopen for class 8 to 12 on January 9 as announced earlier

Punjab winters, schoolsPunjab education minister Harjot Singh Bains said that the teachers of primary, middle and secondary schools will remain present in schools from January 9 and the opening timing of all schools will be from 10 am to 3 pm. (File)

The Punjab Government has extended the holidays till January 14 for the students of Class I to VII from all government, aided, recognized and private schools in the state due to severe cold wave and fog.

Punjab school education minister Harjot Singh Bains said that schools will reopen for class 8 to 12 on January 9 as announced earlier.

He further said that the teachers of primary, middle and secondary schools will remain present in schools from January 9 and the opening timing of all schools will be from 10 am to 3 pm.

Delhi Confidential: CJI Chandrachud gives his daughters a tour of his wor...
Tribal bodies step up demand to 'free' Parasnath hills from Jains
What are the regulations announced for foreign universities in India?
The judicial pendency question: How to lighten the court's load
First published on: 07-01-2023 at 08:42 IST
Happy for Sarfaraz but Rizwan our main keeper for T20Is and ODIs: Shahid Afridi

