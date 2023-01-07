Cold wave: Punjab extends winter break till January 14 for class 1 to 7

The Punjab Government has extended the holidays till January 14 for the students of Class I to VII from all government, aided, recognized and private schools in the state due to severe cold wave and fog.

Punjab school education minister Harjot Singh Bains said that schools will reopen for class 8 to 12 on January 9 as announced earlier.

He further said that the teachers of primary, middle and secondary schools will remain present in schools from January 9 and the opening timing of all schools will be from 10 am to 3 pm.