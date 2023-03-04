Cold war between Gov, CM far from over; does not augur well for Punjab: Warring

Punjab Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring Friday said that the “cold war: between Governor Banwarilal Purohit and Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann did not augur well for the state.

Responding to the developments on the first day of the Budget Session of the Vidhan Sabha, Warring said, “The Governor made no secret of his feelings for the Chief Minister and his government. I am sure the message must not have been lost on those for whom it was meant”.

Warring pointing out “how the Governor took jibes at the Aam Aadmi Party government in the state.”

The PCC president apprehended that the cold war between the Governor and the Chief Minister was “likely to continue and carry forward as was indicated abundantly during today’s proceedings in the Vidhan Sabha.”

“I don’t know how often the Punjab government can rush to the Supreme Court against the Governor, in case he again overrules it, which in all probability he will keep on doing,” Warring said, adding that such matters should have been resolved between the two of them.

Meanwhile, his party colleague and Leader of the Opposition, Partap Singh Bajwa, pointed out that motion of thanks and discussion on Governor’s address was slated to be concluded in a single sitting “against the established parliamentary conventions” of two days.

In a letter to Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan, Bajwa also said that the discussion on budget estimates is also scheduled to be held the day of the presentation of the budget, which as per rules, should be held “subsequent to the day on which the budget is presented.”

“In the tentative date-wise programme circulated by the Vidhan Sabha Secretariat, the discussion on the motion of thanks on the Governor’s address is slated to be concluded in a single sitting, which is against the established parliamentary convention. Furthermore, the presentation of Budget Estimates has been scheduled in the morning sitting and general discussion thereon in the afternoon sitting on March 10. The conclusion of the discussion on the motion of thanks on Governor’s address in [one sitting] would be outrightly unfair for an empirical discussion of the activities and achievements of the government during the previous year and their policy concerning important internal problems. As per the past conventions, two days must be kept for the same,” wrote Bajwa.

“Likewise, under Rules 165 and 167 in Chapter XIX – Financial Business – of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Punjab Vidhan Sabha, the discussion on Budget Estimates is scheduled ‘subsequent to the day on which the Budget is presented’. Similar is the practice in the Parliament also. In light of the above, as custodian of the conventions in the House and guardian of the rights of the Members representing the interests of the people of Punjab, I seek your protection during the BAC (read Business Advisory Committee) meeting while finalising the business for the session.,” Bajwa said.