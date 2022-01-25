Cold days to prevail in Chandigarh, parts of Punjab, Haryana

MODERATE TO severe cold-day conditions along with dense fog in some pockets of Chandigarh, Punjab and Haryana have been predicted from Tuesday to Saturday. The weather department expects gradual fall in minimum temperatures by 3-5 degrees Celsius likely over most parts of the Northwest during the next five days. The maximum temperature was recorded at 14.0 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature was recorded at 10.7 degrees Celsius on Monday.

Meanwhile cold North-West winds from snow-clad mountains are expected to blow over North-West India between January 27-30, resulting in below 5 degrees Celsius temperatures in Punjab, Haryana, Western Uttar Pradesh and Delhi, and go upto freezing levels in Rajasthan, leading to coldwave conditions. The days maybe sunny but cold.

The final spell of intense cold is also expected this week. Due to abundant moisture, dense fog at the surface level around midnight and early morning and upper-level fog during the day is also expected. The temperature is set to be below 16 degrees Celsius at maximum and in single digits, minimum.

Moga was the coldest city in Punjab on Monday with maximum day temperature of 11 degrees Celsius. Sirsa was the coldest in Haryana at 12.7 degrees Celsius. In Chandigarh, the day temperature hovered at 14 degrees.