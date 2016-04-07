Codes of colour: Panjab University platform for small town artists to exhibit work

Surinder Mohan Dhami with his work on snow during a exhibtion at Govt. Museum and Art Gallery, Sector-10, Chandigarh on Wednesday, April 06 2016. Express photo by Jaipal Singh Surinder Mohan Dhami with his work on snow during a exhibtion at Govt. Museum and Art Gallery, Sector-10, Chandigarh on Wednesday, April 06 2016. Express photo by Jaipal Singh

IT’S an effort that strives to bring the work of young and upcoming artists from smaller cities to a larger audience and give them the space and chance to showcase their talent and creativity.

‘Group 21’ (Museum of Fine Arts, Panjab University, till April 8), is the work of painter and sculptor SC Ahuja, who along with other artists, organises an annual art exhibition to give a platform to artists.

“Established artists also exhibit here to support the endeavour and it’s interesting to view the experiments done in the field, both in terms of subjects and mediums,” said Ahuja, who brings to the show a series of drawings titled ‘Sufi’, which depicts various parts of a tree, with the human face bringing a new dimension to the work.

The artist has also worked on sculptures in metal, with the human form being the main theme of the work. From Nahan, comes the work of Lekh Ram, who has worked on the subject of education, with the artist depicting girl students in uniforms, with their expressions depicting joy and delight.

Another artist, Ashima Jain, finds her expression through ink, charcoal, acrylics and oils, working on abstracts, portraits, still life, illustrative art. “The techniques and medium I use are a result of what I see around me and then I interpret these in my own way, be it figures or forms,” said Jain.

Apeksha Pokharna and Hemant Kumar have showcased their miniature work, with Kumar also working on abstracts depicting sea life, using varied elements. Nature, landscapes, Tanjore paintings. Nidhi paints elements from her daily life on canvas, which are for all to see, yet go unnoticed.

Anil Kohli explores spirituality through different times of the day, using spatula and knife, and observes through his semi-abstract works how nature encompasses everything in it. “My art is about simplicity, and a process that finds its own language,” said Kohli.

At the Government Museum and Art Gallery (on till April 10), photographer Surinder Dhami transports you to a world of white, with photographs of snow in varied forms, moods and shapes. The exhibition, ‘Beyond the Human Hands’, depicts Dhami’s love for playing with shadows and contrasts, and capturing the minute details of an ever-changing landscape. “Many years ago, I had seen two photographs of the tones of snow, and ever since, have wanted to capture snow in my own way,” said Dhami, who spent time in Shimla, Kufri and Naldhera.

The varied contours and shapes it forms, can be internalised in many ways, with some photographs of snow appearing to be in the shape of the human body, while others reminding one of clouds, rocks, flowers, sculptures… the delicacy of snow, particles of dust and fumes on its surface, add another dimension to the snow, with a calmness and silence exuding from the works.

