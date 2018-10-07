Cockroaches found in whisky bottle, forum penalises seller, manufacturer

The incident dates back to October 16, 2016, when Yadav bought a bottle of Blenders Pride from Sai Enterprises, a liquor shop. (Image for representational purpose) The incident dates back to October 16, 2016, when Yadav bought a bottle of Blenders Pride from Sai Enterprises, a liquor shop. (Image for representational purpose)

TWO YEARS after Sector 22 resident Ajay Kumar Yadav’s celebrations at his home got spoiled because the whisky bottle he had purchased to celebrate a family occasion allegedly had two cockroaches in it, the Consumer Forum has penalised the seller and manufacturer.

Deciding on Yadav’s complaint, the Forum has ordered both the seller and the manufacturer to refund Yadav the price of the bottle, pay him a compensation of Rs 60,000 and also deposit Rs 50,000 as punitive damages in the Consumer Legal Aid Fund account for the welfare/legal aid of the needy poor consumers.

The incident dates back to October 16, 2016, when Yadav bought a bottle of Blenders Pride from Sai Enterprises, a liquor shop. He took it home to celebrate a family occasion. But, when he opened the bottle, he alleged that it was leaking and contained two dead cockroaches.

Yadav, in his complaint, alleged that he informed Sai Enterprises about it but got no response. He added that he also sent an email to the manufacturer, Pernod Ricard India Pvt Ltd, on October 17, 2016. Yadav further stated that though some steps were taken by the manufacturer initially, to ascertain the actual issue, no relief was provided. So, he moved Consumer Court.

The Forum issued notices to both Sai Enterprises and Pernod Ricard. Both replied and mentioned that there was a possibility of tampering with the bottle and insertion of cockroaches and foreign particles.

After hearing the arguments and evidences in the case, the Forum ruled in favour of the complainant in its order dated October 5.

“As per the seller and manufacturer, there is a likelihood of tampering with the seal of the bottle. However, the complainant had submitted a CD with description that comprises inner view of the bottle containing foreign particles and outside close view of the bottle cap, seal, neck portion where there is brand printing, label branding and printed details,” the Forum observed while giving its ruling.

The Forum also observed that the seller and manufacturer had employed grave unfair trade practice because “had the bottle of whisky been consumed by the complainant and others, it could have proved hazardous to their health”.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App