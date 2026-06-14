Lukewarm response to Cockroach Janata Party protest in Amritsar

Party founder Abhijeet Deepke said the movement was focused on student rights and education-related concerns rather than electoral politics.

A modest protest by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) in Amritsar on Saturday drew a small crowd, party leaders said.

CJP founder Abhijeet Deepke arrived at the Golden Temple in the afternoon and later travelled by car to Golden Gate, where supporters had gathered for the rally scheduled from 4 pm to 7 pm. Addressing the gathering, Abhijeet said larger demonstrations were planned in Pune and Delhi.

“I came here on time, but I got stuck in traffic. No security was provided to us, nor did the police give us any special escort,” he told the gathering.

From the stage at Golden Gate, young activists raised slogans such as “Cockroach Janata Party Zindabad” and demanded the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. The number of media personnel present was almost equal to the number of supporters at the protest.