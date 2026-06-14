Lukewarm response to Cockroach Janata Party protest in Amritsar

The number of media personnel present was almost equal to the number of supporters at the protest.

Written by: Kamaldeep Singh Brar
3 min readJun 14, 2026 09:57 AM IST
Party founder Abhijeet Deepke said the movement was focused on student rights and education-related concerns rather than electoral politics.Party founder Abhijeet Deepke said the movement was focused on student rights and education-related concerns rather than electoral politics.
Make us preferred source on Google

A modest protest by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) in Amritsar on Saturday drew a small crowd, party leaders said.

CJP founder Abhijeet Deepke arrived at the Golden Temple in the afternoon and later travelled by car to Golden Gate, where supporters had gathered for the rally scheduled from 4 pm to 7 pm. Addressing the gathering, Abhijeet said larger demonstrations were planned in Pune and Delhi.

“I came here on time, but I got stuck in traffic. No security was provided to us, nor did the police give us any special escort,” he told the gathering.

From the stage at Golden Gate, young activists raised slogans such as “Cockroach Janata Party Zindabad” and demanded the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. The number of media personnel present was almost equal to the number of supporters at the protest.

Abhijeet told reporters and supporters that the movement was focused on students’ issues rather than electoral politics. “We have nothing to do with elections,” he said, adding that Punjab has historically played a significant role in national movements and that Amritsar was chosen for that reason. “Until Dharmendra Pradhan resigns, we will sit here,” he said.

The party had obtained online permission for the protest from DCP (Law and Order) Alam Vijay for the 4 pm to 7 pm slot. However, organisers said the demonstration concluded before the scheduled time and Abhijeet left soon afterwards.

Abhijeet described the protest as a students’ rights movement rather than a political campaign. “This is a students’ movement, this is a youth movement and this is a movement to secure justice for students,” he said, referring to a series of recent incidents and alleging that six student suicides warranted justice for their families.

Story continues below this ad

A handful of students from Guru Nanak Dev University and other colleges in Amritsar attended the rally, organisers said. Local app-based workers and a few area leaders were also present. Varun Rana, a local AAP leader, attended the protest and said he was there in his personal capacity. He also posted updates from the gathering on his social media accounts.

Not everyone welcomed the CJP’s presence. Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, who was also in the city on Saturday, warned that anyone supporting or funding the party would be considered to be acting against the country’s interests.

There was also a brief altercation involving media personnel and a CJP supporter. Police detained the supporter following the incident.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Kamaldeep Singh Brar
Kamaldeep Singh Brar

Kamaldeep Singh Brar is a Principal Correspondent at The Indian Express, primarily covering Amritsar and the Majha region of Punjab. He is one of the publication's key reporters for stories involving the Akal Takht, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), and the sensitive socio-political issues of the border districts. Core Beats & Specializations Religious & Panthic Affairs: He has deep expertise in the internal workings of the Akal Takht and SGPC, frequently reporting on religious sentences (Tankhah), Panthic politics, and the influence of Sikh institutions. National Security & Crime: His reporting covers cross-border drug smuggling, drone activities from Pakistan, and the activities of radical groups. Regional Politics: He is the primary correspondent for the Majha belt, covering elections and political shifts in Amritsar, Tarn Taran, and Gurdaspur. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His work in late 2025 has been centered on judicial developments, local body elections, and religious controversies: 1. Religious Politics & Akal Takht "Akal Takht pronounces religious sentences against former Jathedar Giani Gurbachan Singh" (Dec 8, 2025): Covering the historic decision to hold the former Jathedar guilty for granting a pardon to Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim in 2015. "YouTube suspends SGPC’s channel for a week over video on 1984 Army action" (Nov 20, 2025): Reporting on the digital friction between global tech platforms and Sikh religious bodies. "As AAP govt grants Amritsar holy tag, a look at its fraught demand" (Nov 28, 2025): An analytical piece on the long-standing demand for declaring Amritsar a "holy city" and its political implications. 2. Crime & National Security "Mostly Khalistanis on Amritpal’s hit list: Punjab govt to High Court" (Dec 16, 2025): Reporting on the state government's claims regarding jailed MP Amritpal Singh orchestrating activity from prison. "Punjab man with links to Pakistan’s ISI handlers killed in encounter" (Nov 20, 2025): Detailing a police operation in Amritsar involving "newly refurbished" firearms likely sent from across the border. "15 schools in Amritsar get bomb threat emails; police launch probe" (Dec 12, 2025): Covering the panic and police response to mass threats against educational institutions. 3. Political Analysis & Elections "AAP wins 12 of 15 zones in SAD stronghold Majitha" (Dec 19, 2025): Highlighting a significant shift in the 2025 rural elections where the Akali Dal lost its grip on a traditional fortress. "Tarn Taran bypoll: woman faces threats after complaining to CM Mann about drug menace" (Nov 9, 2025): A ground report on the personal risks faced by citizens speaking out against the illegal drug trade in border villages. "AAP wins Tarn Taran bypoll, but SAD finds silver lining" (Nov 14, 2025): Analyzing the 2025 assembly by-election results and the surprising performance of Independents backed by radical factions. 4. Human Interest "Two couples and a baby: Punjab drug addiction tragedy has new victims" (Nov 20, 2025): A tragic investigative piece about parents selling an infant to fund their addiction. "Kashmiri women artisans debut at Amritsar’s PITEX" (Dec 8, 2025): A feature on financial independence initiatives for rural women at the Punjab International Trade Expo. Signature Beat Kamaldeep is known for his nuanced understanding of border dynamics. His reporting often highlights the "drug crisis in the underprivileged localities" (like Muradpur in Tarn Taran, Nov 9, 2025), providing a voice to marginalized communities affected by addiction and administrative neglect. X (Twitter): @kamalsbrar ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Jun 14: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments