Coach who accused Haryana minister Sandeep Singh of harassment says will lodge complaint

The junior athletics coach who accused Haryana Sports Minister Sandeep Singh of sexual harassment said on Friday that she would soon lodge a police complaint against the BJP leader.

The woman was speaking to reporters outside the Chandigarh police headquarters in Sector 9, where she later met superintendent of police (city) Shruti Arora and senior superintendent of police (Union Territory) Manisha Chaudhary.

Singh, also an Olympian and an international hockey player, rejected her allegations as baseless on Thursday.

The woman, who came to the police headquarters alone, also said that since she had been receiving intimidating messages on social media, she was not answering calls on her phone.

The woman, who took part in the Rio Olympics, was recruited as junior coach under the government’s outstanding sports person scheme three months ago.