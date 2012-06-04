CN Heard; More delay

More delay

With the Municipal Corporation elections slated for this month and imposition of code of conduct,the revised list of law officers for Punjab advocate general office has also been delayed. The AG office list is keenly awaited primarily on two accounts.

Firstly,major downsizing of the AG office,which has an army of over 160 law officers,is on the cards. Secondly,representatives and favourites of ministers,who could not make it to the incumbent government,are on the verge of being ousted. The list,sources say,has been finalised and will be released within a fortnight.

New acting CJ

With the Supreme Court set to reopen post July 10,chances are that the Punjab and Haryana High Court will have its new chief justice only after the apex court reopens. After acting Chief Justice M M Kumar’s elevation to Chief Justice of Jammu and Kashmir High Court,it will be Justice Jasbir Singh who will be the acting Chief Justice of Punjab and Haryana High Court.

Conditions apply

Approving of the teachers’ evaluation system proposed by the Panjab University Campus Student Council (PUCSC) on behalf of all the students,Panjab University authorities seem to have found a smart way of ensuring that students attend classes regularly. While framing the rules of the evaluation system,the authorities specified a ‘minimum attendance of 75 per cent’ as a pre-requisite to participate in the evaluation exercise for students. The much-awaited teacher feedback system,thus,turned out to be equally demanding for students.

Welcome note

As the new UT director public instructions (schools) joined office last week,his office has been flooded with welcome messages from members of teachers’ unions,who have been seeking promotion for over a decade. Having failed to convince former DPI (schools) Sandeep Hans,many of the representatives were seen visiting the office of the new DPI with bouquets and sweets,last week.

Laughing at life

Not bothering about the adversities of life,the inmates of the Apna Ghar,Rohtak,who were at PGIMER,recently,to undergo medical examination,certainly did know the art of smiling back at life despite its cruelty. While waiting outside the OPD of the gynaecology department,the inmates were giggling among themselves and were cracking jokes with women cops,who were accompanying them. One of them told an ASI,”You are my mother. So please bring me shampoo,I want to wash my hair”. Another inmate asked a cop to arrange for scrambled eggs and chicken for lunch.

Attending dummy meetings!

When it comes to bunking office,the UT administration officials seem to know all the tricks. Recently,the senior functionaries of the UT Administration and all the department heads went to attend a meeting of the Planning Commission in Delhi. However,those who were left behind to continue with their work devised a quirky way of escaping it. Most of them left offices on the pretext of attending meetings at the UT Secretariat. Only those who reached the secretariat to look for these officers got to know that there was no meeting and they had only excused themselves from work to find some ‘leisure’ time.

Heated protest

The scorching heat took a toll on protesters,who participated in the call for bandh given by the NDA to oppose the hike in petrol prices. With the temperature being the highest in a decade on the day the protests were held,the protesters were sapped of energy as they moved around different places in the city. To ensure that protesters were re-energised,sweetened water was offered to them at various places.

From athletics to golf

AT one of the corporate golf tournaments at Chandigarh Golf Club,as most of the CEO’s and corporate big wigs waited for their turn,flying Sikh Milkha Singh shot a fine round of golf. Singh,who was also participating in the tournament,was also seen interacting with some of the officials and also taught them some basics of the game. A regular at the club,Singh still plays golf daily and it was evident with his score.

Anxious

As Yuvraj Singh posted a picture of him training with Ishant Sharma at National Cricket Academy,Bangalore,on twitter,a lot of young trainees at Yuvraj’s learning ground at Sector-8 DAV ground pasted the picture around the practice nets. Most of the youngsters know Yuvraj personally and are eagerly waiting for his return.

