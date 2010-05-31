CN & heard

Newsmakers

The disgraceful manner in which some media houses tried to take credit for the Justice for Ruchika campaign,came to light on the judgment day of this case. The moment the verdict was delivered,reporters of various channels pounced at Ruchikas father Subhash Girhotra for his exclusive view. Some of them even tried to put words in his mouth. But despite being overwhelmed,Girhotra kept his dignity and said not one but all media houses and channels had helped him in his fight for justice. What need to be remembered is that it was The Indian Express that had taken a lead a decade ago,pursued the case vigorously and managed to trace the Girhotras near Shimla.

No inauguration

Talking about credit hogging,representatives of the Municipal Corporation of Chandigarh often display a shameless attitude when it comes to inauguration of a project. First there is a bitter battle over who would inaugurate a project. Then there was a controversy over whose name would be engraved on the plaque. All this came to the fore recently during the inauguration of the Green Belt,where BJP supported the officials and accused the councillors of being liars. One councillor even went on to make a suggestion that all inaugurations should be banned. This actually isnt a bad suggestion. Not only would it save lakhs of rupees on needless felicitation functions,the city would be spared of many unnecessary political controversies.

No favours granted

At the inauguration of the website for online admission of BCom in the current session of Panjab University,Vice Chancellor R C Sobti commented that this would not only led to end of harassment for students and parents,but will put an end to many who pester him with a sifarish seeking admission to a particular college.

Better late than never

The news of PGI Director K K Talwars ouster as the Head of Cardiology Department had evoked mixed response from his colleagues. One of the former faculty members of the department expressed satisfaction at his removal but felt the decision came in a bit too late. He had sent a text to all other faculty members and doctors,which read,The decision comes only after my department has been completely destroyed. There is a significant faction,however,which believes that Dr Talwar,while being the HoD ,has made an immense contribution to the department.

