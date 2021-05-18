CM’s ‘Mann ki Baat’ with sarpanches is four years too late: AAP

The Aam Aadmi Party called the video conference held by Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh with sarpanches Tuesday the Congress version of the prime minister’s ‘Mann ki baat’ programme. (File)

REACTING TO the video conference held by Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh with sarpanches Tuesday, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) called it the Congress version of the prime minister’s ‘Mann ki baat’ programme, adding that it was four years too late.

Kotkapura MLA and Kisan Wing Punjab president of AAP, Kultar Singh Sandhwan, said that instead of a “deceptive” ‘Mann ki Baat’ with sarpanches, the chief minister “must apologise for failing to tackle the Covid-19 outbreak in the state”. Moreover, the Captain government should issue orders to provide financial assistance to the poor, shopkeepers and labourers sitting at home, he added.

In a statement issued from the party headquarters here, Sandhwan said that the chief minister of the state had interacted with sarpanches from his farmhouse for the first time in his four and a half years in power. “This shows that even Capt Amarinder Singh has gone on the path of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ after completely failing to deal with the Covid pandemic, which is nothing more than a drama,” he alleged.

Sandhwan said that the condition of health facilities in government hospitals in the state was poor and people were struggling due to lack of ‘Fateh’ kits, oxygen and medicines.

Sandhwan also alleged that while the Punjab government had failed to make adequate arrangements, ventilators sent by the central government were also faulty. “Owners of private hospitals backed by Congress and Akali leaders are exploiting Covid victims financially in the name of treatment and the Captain government is not taking any action against these hospitals,” he claimed.

The AAP leader said that instead of placing the responsibility of dealing with the pandemic on the people of the state, the Captain government should “discuss its inefficiency and apologise to the people for the failures”. He appealed to the chief minister to investigate “mismanagement” in government hospitals and immediately recruit a large number of doctors and medical staff.