CMO directs principal secretary to get released land auction money for Nurmahal village

Taking cognizance of Gag Dhagara village panchayat’s efforts for the past seven years to receive the contract-cum-lease amount of its land auctioned by the Mining Department for extraction of minor minerals, the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) has directed the principal secretary of the CM to do the needful.

The Secretary, CMO, has forwarded a new report to the principal secretary for taking immediate action into the matter.

Activist Dilbag Singh, who is also a resident of Baina Pur village, had sent to the CMO a news report on the non-receipt of the contract-cum-lease money by the gram panchayat of the last village of Jalandhar district situated along the Sutlej.

Earlier, the had CMO directed the Water Resources Department to do the needful but it was not done.

Sarpanch Banat Kaur said former sarpanches had filed a petition in the Punjab and Haryana High Court (HC) in 2015 seeking directions to a private contractor to deposit the balance amount of the contract money with the panchayat.

Then Justice Surya Kant and Justice PB Bajanthri, disposing of the petition, had said in their judgment dated February 2, 2016, that the needful, including the determination of the amount payable by the private contractor, should be done within three months. It had directed the Mining Department to deduct the amount from the security deposit of the private contractor and release the gram panchayat’s share within a month.

The sarpanch claimed that Rs 1.48 crore was deducted by the Mining Department from the security deposit of the contractor, but the gram panchayat didn’t get anything. She said that the gram panchayat, in its meeting held on November 19, 2020, had passed a resolution for recovering the pending amount from the Mining Department and the Block Development and Panchayat Officer, Nurmahal. It sent the resolution to the Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Phillaur, but still, panchayat is yet to receive the amount.

The sarpanch said the Mining Department had auctioned village mining khud in 2013 which remained in operation till 2015. Nurmahal Block Development and Panchayat Office has also sent a report in this regard to senior officials.