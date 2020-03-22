CMO asks people to self-quarantine, stamping on those asked to quarantine to begin in Panchkula

The Panchkula administration suggested that everyone should help out their foreign return neighbours and ensure that they do not go out by buying groceries for them and helping them with the outside work. The Panchkula administration suggested that everyone should help out their foreign return neighbours and ensure that they do not go out by buying groceries for them and helping them with the outside work.

With several reports of people landing from around the world and pouring into the city being shared on WhatsApp groups as well as on numbers provided by the health, rumours have been running amok amid the panic created by the outbreak of the coronavirus.

The Chief Medical Officer of Panchkula, Dr Jasjeet Kaur, requested people to take initiatives to support the already exhausted health department and themselves by helping out people who have come in from abDiscriminatory behaviour against people, who may have COVID-19, can hinder disease control, says WHO road.

“The ones who have just returned from different countries and other places must first self-quarantine as are the guidelines. The health department cannot be picking everybody up. Not all are infected. Thus self-quarantine is best solution. Meanwhile, the neighbours, instead of panicking must make sure those who have come in do not go out or in public”, she said.

The Panchkula administration suggested that everyone should help out their foreign return neighbours and ensure that they do not go out by buying groceries for them and helping them with the outside work.

“When a person comes back after long, they just want basic necessities like milk, bread et al. If you do it, they have no need to go out”, Kaur added.

Reports of a Sector 16, woman who recently came back from New Jersey and a man coming in from Netherlands at a society in Sector 27 did rounds in WhatsApp groups and social media on Saturday, adding to the panic.

Several such reports have also come in from various other parts of the city in the past few days, many of which were found to be false.

The health department of Panchkula has thus decided to put stamps on hands of the persons who are required to quarantine themselves and also paste advisories on their doors.

Kharar lab owner held for claiming to do corona tests

The Kharar police arrested a laboratory owner who had put messages in some WhatsApp groups claiming that he conducts tests for COVID-19 for Rs 4,000 at his lab located on Nijjer road. After getting a tip-off, the health authorities conducted a raid at the lab and sealed it.

The Kharar (city) Station House Officer (SHO), Inspector Bhagwant Singh, said that the Mohali Civil Surgeon’s office had informed the police that the owner of Chakraborty Path Lab was Vivek Chakraborty. The SHO added that they would book Vivek on the charge of cheating and under other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Information Technology Act.

The SHO said that the health authorities had informed them that no lab owner was authorised to conduct tests for COVID-19.

Senior Superintendent of Police Kuldeep Singh Chahal said that he had asked all the SHOs to take strict action against anyone spreading rumours or anyone claiming to do tests for the disease. He added that he also asked all the SHOs to appeal to the people in their areas not to come out on Sunday and avoid gatherings.

