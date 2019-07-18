CM window complaints: Khattar seeks departmental inquiry, FIRs

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has issued directions that FIRs be lodged and departmental inquiries be initiated against officers who are found negligent in taking adequate action complaints received at CM’s window.

The Project Director, Chief Minister Good Governance Associates Pogramme, Dr Rakesh Gupta and OSD to Chief Minister, Bhupeshwar Dayal gave this information in a meeting with the Nodal Officers here Wednesday in connection with the complaints received on CM window.

Issuing strict directions to the Nodal Officers, Dr Rakesh Gupta said, “Cases pending for one year should be disposed off before the next meeting otherwise strict action will be taken against the Nodal Officers”.

Gupta also reviewed the complaints received on social media and appreciated those departments that took immediate action on the complaints.

“In some cases of 2017 and 2018, in which no Action Taken Report (ATR) has been uploaded, the ATRs should be uploaded within seven days…,” Gupta said.