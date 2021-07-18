CM trying to fool people in name of debt waiver for farm labourers, says Harpal Singh Cheema

The Aam Aadmi Party Saturday accused Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh of trying to cover up his failures by forging alliances with the BJP and the Badals and demanded that he clarify the situation regarding the “scams in the name of debt waiver of the farmers and laborers”.

Leader of Opposition (LoP) Harpal Singh Cheema said the AAP has stood by the farmers and laborers from day one and has openly opposed the imposition of black farm laws by the Narendra Modi-led central government inside Parliament and on the streets.

He further said that Arvind Kejriwal government in Delhi has decided to send its own lawyers to the courts so that the voice of the farmers booked in connection with ongoing agitation can be heard .

Cheema said that the Congress government in Punjab had only been taking decisions to waive the debts of farmers, farm laborers and landless farmers for the last four and a half years instead of actually doing something for them. He said that the CM had promised a debt waiver of Rs 590 crore to more than 2.85 lakh farm laborers and landless farmers whereas in the name of this debt waiver, his government collected Rs 700 crore from the Mandi Board.

The AAP leader said that according to a survey report, each farm laborer’s family in the state has a debt of Rs 77,000, but the Congress government has waived only Rs 20,000 debt per such family. Cheema alleged that the Congress government had taken a loan of Rs 9,500 crore in the name of farmers’ loan waiver; but not even half of the farmers’ debts were waived.

Describing the debt waiver as a new scam, the AAP senior leader said that the Captain government had increased inflation by raising market fees and rural development funds by one per cent each.