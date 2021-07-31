CM to inaugurate Udham Singh memorial today — five yrs after Badal laid its foundation stone

Apart from the CM, cabinet Ministers Charanjit Singh Channi and Vijay Inder Singla, and Mandi Board chairman Lal Singh apart from other dignitaries will also be arriving to pay their respects on Saturday.

FINALLY AFTER a gap of five years, a memorial dedicated to Udham Singh will be inaugurated Saturday by Chief Minister Amarinder Singh virtually in Sunam Udham Singh Wala, the native place of the revolutionary freedom fighter in Sangrur.

Its foundation stone was laid by former CM Parkash Singh Badal on December 26, 2016. However, the project was formally started on July 31, 2019 with a promise of completing it by July 31,2020. The martyrdom day of Udham Singh is marked on July 31, while December 26 is his birth anniversary.

“This memorial has come up on 4 acres. It has been constructed by the Punjab government at Sunam Udham Singh Wala at a cost of Rs 2.61 crore, “said Ramvir, DC, Sangrur.

Already a small house of Udham Singh has been converted into a memorial by the Punjab government in Sunam. In July 2019, Charanjit Singh Channi, cultural affairs and tourism minister, had come to get the construction work started but the project got delayed because of fund crunch as the contractor of the project had even complained about delay in payments due to which work had been stalled for months.”

The Deputy Commissioner said that apart from a copper statue of the martyr, the Shaheed Udham Singh Memorial spread on 4 acres of land on Sunam-Mansa road, will include museum, cafeteria and other facilities. He said that the layout and design of the monument has been prepared by the Chief Architect of Punjab and for the convenience of the people, parking, green landscaping, pathways, traditional lights and rain shelters have been constructed. He said that in addition to this red-sandstone has been used for the construction of the memorial and flower beds have been prepared in a circular design in front of the statue of the martyr.

Cabinet Ministers Charanjit Singh Channi and Vijay Inder Singla, and Mandi Board chairman Lal Singh apart from other dignitaries will also be arriving to pay their respects on Saturday.