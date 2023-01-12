HP govt allocates portfolios to 7 sworn-in Cabinet ministers

Himachal Pradesh government on Wednesday allocated portfolios to the seven sworn-in Cabinet ministers.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu had earlier camped in Delhi to hold meetings with the party high command regarding portfolio allocation.

The seniormost Cabinet Minister, Dhani Ram Shandil, will be looking after three key portfolios – Health and Family Welfare; Social Justice and Empowerment; and Labour and Employment. Shandil had earlier lodged a protest for not being given the deputy CM post.

MLA from Kangra district, Chander Kumar, will be at the helm of Agriculture and Animal Husbandry. Senior leader Harshwardhan Chauhan will be in charge of Industries, AYUSH, and Parliamentary Affairs.

Kinnaur MLA Jagat Singh Negi has been given the crucial Horticulture Department along with Revenue and Tribal Development. Kinnaur is predominantly a tribal region.

Higher Education, Elementary Education and Technical Education, Vocational and Industrial Training portfolios will be handled by Rohit Thakur, MLA from Jubbal Kotkhai, while Anirudh Singh, MLA from Kasumpti, will be the Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister.

Vikramaditya Singh, the son of former state CM Virbhadra Singh and former state Congress chief Pratibha Singh, has been given Public Works Department and Youth and Sports Affairs.

Key portfolios, including Finance, Administration, Home, and Planning, have been retained by the CM himself. Himachal Pradesh Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri is currently looking after Jal Shakti and Transportation.

R S Bali, son of former transport minister G S Bali, is likely to get a place in the second list. Former minister and senior leader Sudhir Sharma may not make the cut this time due to internal differences, sources said.