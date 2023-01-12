scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Jan 11, 2023

HP govt allocates portfolios to 7 sworn-in Cabinet ministers

MLA from Kangra district, Chander Kumar, will be at the helm of Agriculture and Animal Husbandry. Senior leader Harshwardhan Chauhan will be in charge of Industries, AYUSH, and Parliamentary Affairs.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu had earlier camped in Delhi to hold meetings with the party high command regarding portfolio allocation. (Express Photo)
Listen to this article
HP govt allocates portfolios to 7 sworn-in Cabinet ministers
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Himachal Pradesh government on Wednesday allocated portfolios to the seven sworn-in Cabinet ministers.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu had earlier camped in Delhi to hold meetings with the party high command regarding portfolio allocation.

The seniormost Cabinet Minister, Dhani Ram Shandil, will be looking after three key portfolios – Health and Family Welfare; Social Justice and Empowerment; and Labour and Employment. Shandil had earlier lodged a protest for not being given the deputy CM post.

MLA from Kangra district, Chander Kumar, will be at the helm of Agriculture and Animal Husbandry. Senior leader Harshwardhan Chauhan will be in charge of Industries, AYUSH, and Parliamentary Affairs.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- January 11, 2023: Know About Le Corbusier, Section 6A of citize...
UPSC Key- January 11, 2023: Know About Le Corbusier, Section 6A of citize...
How the discovery of classified files in Joe Biden’s office compare...
How the discovery of classified files in Joe Biden’s office compare...
PM Narendra Modi said ‘humse badi galti ho gayi, aapko bhej diya&#8...
PM Narendra Modi said ‘humse badi galti ho gayi, aapko bhej diya&#8...
Migrant fruit-seller near RBI headquarters in Mumbai now part of e-Rupee ...
Migrant fruit-seller near RBI headquarters in Mumbai now part of e-Rupee ...

Kinnaur MLA Jagat Singh Negi has been given the crucial Horticulture Department along with Revenue and Tribal Development. Kinnaur is predominantly a tribal region.

Higher Education, Elementary Education and Technical Education, Vocational and Industrial Training portfolios will be handled by Rohit Thakur, MLA from Jubbal Kotkhai, while Anirudh Singh, MLA from Kasumpti, will be the Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister.

Vikramaditya Singh, the son of former state CM Virbhadra Singh and former state Congress chief Pratibha Singh, has been given Public Works Department and Youth and Sports Affairs.

Advertisement

Key portfolios, including Finance, Administration, Home, and Planning, have been retained by the CM himself. Himachal Pradesh Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri is currently looking after Jal Shakti and Transportation.

More from Chandigarh

R S Bali, son of former transport minister G S Bali, is likely to get a place in the second list. Former minister and senior leader Sudhir Sharma may not make the cut this time due to internal differences, sources said.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 12-01-2023 at 02:13 IST
Next Story

As Delhi pushes for control over bureaucracy, Centre tells SC bid to create wrong perception

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 11: Latest News
Advertisement
close