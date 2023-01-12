scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Jan 11, 2023

CM Sukhu may hold first Cabinet meet tomorrow

The CM had earlier asked the finance department to submit a report on the expenditure involved in OPS implementation. The CM also stated that there will be reliance on hydroelectricity and the tourism industry to collect funds in the event Centre creates hurdles in disbursement.

In the first meeting, the primary agenda will be OPS and the provisions related to providing Rs 1500 in financial assistance to women between the age group 18-60 years. (Express Photo)
Listen to this article
CM Sukhu may hold first Cabinet meet tomorrow
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu is likely to hold its first Cabinet meeting on Friday. All eyes will be on the meeting as the Congress government will be looking to put an official stamp on the promise of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS). The cabinet expansion had been delayed due to several reasons.

In the first meeting, the primary agenda will be OPS and the provisions related to providing Rs 1500 in financial assistance to women between the age group 18-60 years. Both had been key promises by Congress in the assembly elections and the party had stated they will be fulfilled in the first cabinet meeting.

The CM had earlier asked the finance department to submit a report on the expenditure involved in OPS implementation. The CM also stated that there will be reliance on hydroelectricity and the tourism industry to collect funds in the event Centre creates hurdles in disbursement.

The opposition BJP slammed the Congress government for raising the prices of diesel in the state to get money for implementing OPS. The party had also said that 1 lakh jobs will be sanctioned in the first meeting.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- January 11, 2023: Know About Le Corbusier, Section 6A of citize...
UPSC Key- January 11, 2023: Know About Le Corbusier, Section 6A of citize...
How the discovery of classified files in Joe Biden’s office compare...
How the discovery of classified files in Joe Biden’s office compare...
PM Narendra Modi said ‘humse badi galti ho gayi, aapko bhej diya&#8...
PM Narendra Modi said ‘humse badi galti ho gayi, aapko bhej diya&#8...
Migrant fruit-seller near RBI headquarters in Mumbai now part of e-Rupee ...
Migrant fruit-seller near RBI headquarters in Mumbai now part of e-Rupee ...
More from Chandigarh

The CM returned from Delhi after a discussion with the party high command regarding the remaining cabinet berths.

First published on: 12-01-2023 at 02:22 IST
Next Story

Car hit by truck, dragged for 50 metres, 1 dead in Faridabad

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 11: Latest News
Advertisement
close