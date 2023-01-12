CM Sukhu may hold first Cabinet meet tomorrow

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu is likely to hold its first Cabinet meeting on Friday. All eyes will be on the meeting as the Congress government will be looking to put an official stamp on the promise of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS). The cabinet expansion had been delayed due to several reasons.

In the first meeting, the primary agenda will be OPS and the provisions related to providing Rs 1500 in financial assistance to women between the age group 18-60 years. Both had been key promises by Congress in the assembly elections and the party had stated they will be fulfilled in the first cabinet meeting.

The CM had earlier asked the finance department to submit a report on the expenditure involved in OPS implementation. The CM also stated that there will be reliance on hydroelectricity and the tourism industry to collect funds in the event Centre creates hurdles in disbursement.

The opposition BJP slammed the Congress government for raising the prices of diesel in the state to get money for implementing OPS. The party had also said that 1 lakh jobs will be sanctioned in the first meeting.

The CM returned from Delhi after a discussion with the party high command regarding the remaining cabinet berths.