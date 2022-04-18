CM should visit Punjab schools rather than ones in Delhi, says activist

Amid row over CM Bhagwant Mann’s plans to visit Delhi schools, a Nawanshahr-based social activist, Parvinder Singh Kittna, has urged the CM to visit government schools in Punjab first. He said that rather than wasting time for visiting Delhi schools, the Punjab Model should be studied, strengthened and popularised.

“Chief Minister should shun politics on the issue and come forward to appreciate the dedication and zest of the school teachers and community for converting most of he schools into smart schools,” said Kittna. He said that there was a huge gap of number of government schools in Delhi and Punjab, adding that while there were just 1,300 schools in Delhi, Punjab had more than 19,000 government schools.

“Besides, the teachers have also made remarkable contribution towards developing innovative teaching techniques, modules, activities, latest digital applications for ensuring qualitative improvement in education,” he said, urging the CM to objectively study the situation and come out with a policy. He also drew attention towards scarcity of the staff in Punjab government schools.