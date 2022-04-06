CM Manohar Lal Khattar withdraws VIP number series from his convoy, announces e-auction

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar Tuesday announced the withdrawal of the VVIP number series 0001 of the vehicles included in his convoy. He made the announcement during a discussion on an agenda on the amendment in the Haryana Motor Vehicles Rules 1993, which was placed in a Cabinet meeting.

The CM said that from now, all VVIP numbers of vehicles will be available for the general public through e-auction. Apart from CM, Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal also announced to withdraw the VVIP registration number of his vehicle.

With these announcements, the general public will be able to purchase these VVIP numbers — currently allotted to 179 government vehicles — through e-auction. The CM said: “A revenue of Rs 18 crore will be earned through e-auctioning of these 179 VVIP numbers. The money can be used for the welfare of the public.”

The government has also proposed that a new vehicle registration series — HR-Gov — will be started for all government vehicles for their easy identification.

The CM further said: “On the initiative taken by the Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, a company based in Faridabad has also started production of green hydrogen for the vehicles.”